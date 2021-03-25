Cloud Infrastructure Market Size, Growth Outlook 2021-2022, Share: Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Growth Factors and Drivers, Competitive Landscape | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Cloud Infrastructure Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2022.

The Cloud Infrastructure Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2022, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Cloud Infrastructure helps in building and managing a private Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) a cloud based on management and data center virtualization technologies for traditional workloads. Using Iaas, it reduces the risk than establishing a data center for a new venture. Cloud infrastructure includes servers, network, storage, virtualization, security, infrastructure system, management, and backup & recovery. It allows enterprises to shift their workload from one cloud to another, avoiding lock-in that may occur when the customer depends more on a single cloud provider.

Available on demand over the internet, cloud infrastructure provides secure and standardizable, pool of scalable, virtual IT resources and robust. Implementing an integrated infrastructure, it delivers services faster, improves manageability, increases IT department’s value and reduces total cost of ownership. Cloud infrastructure is becoming a game changer for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by offering scalable infrastructure and capabilities available as services. Some of the vendors for cloud infrastructure are Cisco, Red Hat, Microsoft, Google, VMware, Rackspace, AT&T, Amazon Web Services and Bluelock.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of global cloud infrastructure market along with drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities and best practices in the market. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues, competitive landscape, company profiles and industry trends.

