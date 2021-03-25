Hearing Aids Market | 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Sector, Business with Forecast to 2027

Hearing Aids Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global ”hearing aids“ market is set to gain impetus from the increasing adoption of telehealth among audiologists to prevent patient traffic. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Hearing Aids Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Hearing Devices (Behind-the-Ear (BTE), In the Ear (ITE), Receiver in the Canal (RIC), Completely in the Canal (CIC), Others (Invisible in the Canal, etc.) and Hearing Implants (Cochlear Implants and Bone Anchored Implants)), By Patient Type (Adults and Pediatrics) By Distribution Channel (Over the Counter (OTC), Medical Channel/ Hospital Pharmacies, Private Practice/ Retail Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 8.99 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 13.38 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Major Hearing Aids Market Key players covered in the report include:

Sonovo (Stafa, Switzerland)

Demant A/S (Denmark)

GN Store Nord A/S (Ballerup, Denmark)

WS Audiology (Denmark)

Starkey (Minnesota, U.S.)

MED-EL (Medical Electronics) (Innsbruck, Austria)

Cochlear Ltd (Sydney, Australia)

RION Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Other prominent players

Get Request a Sample Copy of the Hearing Aids Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hearing-aids-market-101573

Hearing Aids Market Analysis 2021:

Higher Noise Exposure to Boost Growth

The rising cases of hearing loss in the industrialized countries are set to accelerate the global hearing aids market growth in the near future. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared that by 2050, the number of people living with disabling hearing loss will reach over 900 million. Apart from that, physiological aging of the ear, genetic susceptibility, higher noise exposure, vascular disorder, and chronic inflammation would also contribute to the surging demand for these aids. However, the social stigma associated with hearing loss and devices often result in patients missing their check-ups. It may hamper growth.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Affect Growth Backed by Postponement of Surgeries

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the healthcare sector. Most of the hospitals are falling short of beds for coronavirus positive patients. Also, multiple elective surgeries are either being cancelled or postponed to relocate resources. The Hearing Industries Association (HIA) revealed that during the first half of 2020, the sales of hearing aids in the U.S. is set to decline by 29.7%. Our accurate reports will aid in offering detailed information about the current condition of this industry.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global Hearing Aids market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Hearing Aids Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/hearing-aids-market-101573

Hearing Aids Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

Hearing Devices Segment to Lead Stoked by Rising Usage of Behind-the-ear Devices

Based on product, the hearing devices segment is set to hold the largest hearing aids market share and lead in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of behind-the-ear devices as they resemble Bluetooth earphones. Also, invisible-in-the-canal and completely in the canal devices are nowadays experiencing high demand because of their ability to provide more confidence in people.

Increasing Development of Novel Devices to Spur Growth in Europe

In 2019, North America procured USD 3.37 billion in terms of revenue. The increasing adoption of less noticeable devices to surge the aesthetic appeal would aid growth. Europe is projected to witness lucrative growth throughout the forthcoming years on account of the rising research and development activities to create advanced hearing aids. In Asia Pacific, the increasing old age population is expected to drive growth.

Key Players Focus on Launching Unique Hearing Aids to Fulfill Unmet Needs

The global market houses several manufacturers that are mainly aiming to fulfill the unmet demand from people across the globe. To do so, they are developing novel products equipped with innovative technologies for more comfort. Below are the two latest industry developments:

August 2020 : GN Hearing launched a revolutionary new hearing aid named ReSound ONE. It has an additional microphone that can be placed inside the ear canal, enabling people to rely on these aids, while gaining the comfort of an open-fit device.

: GN Hearing launched a revolutionary new hearing aid named ReSound ONE. It has an additional microphone that can be placed inside the ear canal, enabling people to rely on these aids, while gaining the comfort of an open-fit device. April 2020: Phonak unveiled a new telehealth technology that contains a suit of Phonak eSolutions featuring real-time remote hearing aid fine-tuning, programming, and fitting. It also includes online hearing testing to help patients receive care amid COVID-19.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Hearing Aids market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Hearing Aids market? Who are the key manufacturers in Hearing Aids market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Hearing Aids market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Hearing Aids market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Hearing Aids market? What are the Hearing Aids market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Hearing Aids industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Hearing Aids market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Hearing Aids industry?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hearing-aids-market-101573

Table of Content:

1 Hearing Aids Market Overview

1.1 Hearing Aids Product Overview

1.2 Hearing Aids Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Hearing Aids Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Hearing Aids Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Hearing Aids Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Hearing Aids Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Hearing Aids Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Hearing Aids Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Hearing Aids Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Hearing Aids Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Hearing Aids Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Hearing Aids Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Hearing Aids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Hearing Aids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hearing Aids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Hearing Aids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hearing Aids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Hearing Aids Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Hearing Aids Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Hearing Aids Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Hearing Aids Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Hearing Aids Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Hearing Aids Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hearing Aids Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Hearing Aids Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Hearing Aids as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Hearing Aids Market

2.8 Key Company Hearing Aids Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Hearing Aids Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Hearing Aids Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Hearing Aids Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Hearing Aids Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Hearing Aids Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Hearing Aids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Hearing Aids Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Hearing Aids Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Hearing Aids Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Hearing Aids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Hearing Aids Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Hearing Aids Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Hearing Aids Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Hearing Aids Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Hearing Aids Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Hearing Aids Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Hearing Aids Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Hearing Aids Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Hearing Aids Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Hearing Aids Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Hearing Aids Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Hearing Aids Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Hearing Aids Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Hearing Aids Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Hearing Aids Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Hearing Aids by Application

4.1 Hearing Aids Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Hearing Aids Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Hearing Aids Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Hearing Aids Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Hearing Aids Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Hearing Aids by Application

4.5.2 Europe Hearing Aids by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Hearing Aids by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Hearing Aids by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Hearing Aids by Application

5 North America Hearing Aids Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Hearing Aids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Hearing Aids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Hearing Aids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Hearing Aids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Hearing Aids Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Hearing Aids Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Hearing Aids Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Hearing Aids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Hearing Aids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Hearing Aids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Hearing Aids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Hearing Aids Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Hearing Aids Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Hearing Aids Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Hearing Aids Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Hearing Aids Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Hearing Aids Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hearing Aids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hearing Aids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hearing Aids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hearing Aids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Hearing Aids Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Hearing Aids Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Hearing Aids Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Hearing Aids Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Hearing Aids Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Hearing Aids Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Hearing Aids Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Hearing Aids Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Hearing Aids Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Hearing Aids Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune -411045, Maharashtra, India.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Related Reports :

Electronic Health Records Market

Electronic Health Records Market Size

Electronic Health Records Market Share

Electronic Health Records Market Trends

Electronic Health Records Market Growth

Electronic Health Records Market Analysis

Electronic Health Records Market Business Opportunities

Electronic Health Records Market Key Players

Digital PCR Market Demand

Digital PCR Market Competitive Landscape

Digital PCR Market Segments

Digital PCR Market Overview

Digital PCR Industry

Digital PCR Market Stastistic

Digital PCR Market Devlopment Strategy

Digital PCR Market Future Growth