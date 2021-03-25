Digital Gaming Market 2021 and forecast 2022: +CAGR of 17.2% Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Digital Gaming Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2022.

The Digital Gaming Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2022, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The growing digital gaming demand from the social, casual and core gamers, increase penetration of the portable gaming devices such as smartphones and tablets and preference for paymium and freemium subscription models are supporting the growth of the digital gaming market especially in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). Despite, certain factors like piracy, games utilizing lot of space and traditional systems not capable of supporting the AAA games may still impact the growth of the digital gaming market.

The Digital Gaming market is one of the rapidly growing market across the globe. The Digital Gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the period of 2015-2020.The growth of gaming market is due to an increasing demand for the freemium subscription model and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% during the period of 2015-2020. The market is growing due to increasing in the use of smartphones and tablets for gaming. In addition, the growing audience of gaming especially youngsters is fostering the demand for the market.

One of the major trend in the market seen is integration of virtual technologies into the gaming. Nowadays, vendors are coming up the mobile gaming applications integrated with virtual technologies that will help the customer in offering easy controls. Moreover, Apple’s new product was launched with the concept of virtual technologies that attracted all gadgets lovers to use it. However, the internet bandwidth and increasing government policies in some countries is impacting the growth of the market.

The Digital Gaming market is analysed in six regions – North America, Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. The Middle East & Africa (MEA) region is one of the emerging regions for the digital gaming market growth resulting in huge business investments from most of the players. MEA’s digital gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.4% during the period of 2015 to 2020. The vendors present in US are trying to capture the market for gaming in APAC as there is less competition present and there is an increase in the young population in countries such as Vietnam and India. Some of the players present in the market are Microsoft, Nintendo, Samsung, and Sony.

This study covers and analyses “Digital Gaming market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiative and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

