Aluminum Extruded Products Market Challenges 2021: Increased Business Risk after COVID-19

“This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Extruded Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Aluminum Extruded Products companies in 2020 (%)
The global Aluminum Extruded Products market was valued at 86790 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 107730 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
Aluminum Extruded Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Mill-finished
Powder-coated
Anodized
Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Construction
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Machinery & Equipment
Others
Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminum Extruded Products revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminum Extruded Products revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Aluminum Extruded Products sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Aluminum Extruded Products sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sapa AS
Alcoa
Constellium
Hindalco Industries
Kaiser Aluminum
ALUPCO
Gulf Extrusions
TALCO
Aluminum of China
China Zhongwang
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Aluminum Extruded Products Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Aluminum Extruded Products Production Capacity, Analysis
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
Chapter Ten: Aluminum Extruded Products Supply Chain Analysis
List of Table and Figure
