Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027 | Bekaert, Euclid Chemical, Nycon, Propex

The report titled Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Bekaert, Euclid Chemical, Nycon, Propex, Sika, Fibercon, GCP Applied Technologies, Owens Corning, Bautech, ABC Polymer Industries, EPC, FORTA, Fabpro Polymers, Hunan Sunshine, Junwei Metal Fiber, Harex, Huierjie, Taian Tongban Fiber, Wuhan Xintu, Ganzhou Daye

Market Segmentation by Product: Steel Concrete Fiber

Synthetic Concrete Fiber

Glass Concrete Fiber

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial Flooring

Bridge & Road

Residential & commercial Building

Others



The Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Steel Concrete Fiber

1.2.3 Synthetic Concrete Fiber

1.2.4 Glass Concrete Fiber

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial Flooring

1.3.3 Bridge & Road

1.3.4 Residential & commercial Building

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Restraints

3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales

3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Bekaert

12.1.1 Bekaert Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bekaert Overview

12.1.3 Bekaert Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Bekaert Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products and Services

12.1.5 Bekaert Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Bekaert Recent Developments

12.2 Euclid Chemical

12.2.1 Euclid Chemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 Euclid Chemical Overview

12.2.3 Euclid Chemical Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Euclid Chemical Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products and Services

12.2.5 Euclid Chemical Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Euclid Chemical Recent Developments

12.3 Nycon

12.3.1 Nycon Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nycon Overview

12.3.3 Nycon Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nycon Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products and Services

12.3.5 Nycon Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Nycon Recent Developments

12.4 Propex

12.4.1 Propex Corporation Information

12.4.2 Propex Overview

12.4.3 Propex Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Propex Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products and Services

12.4.5 Propex Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Propex Recent Developments

12.5 Sika

12.5.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sika Overview

12.5.3 Sika Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sika Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products and Services

12.5.5 Sika Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Sika Recent Developments

12.6 Fibercon

12.6.1 Fibercon Corporation Information

12.6.2 Fibercon Overview

12.6.3 Fibercon Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Fibercon Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products and Services

12.6.5 Fibercon Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Fibercon Recent Developments

12.7 GCP Applied Technologies

12.7.1 GCP Applied Technologies Corporation Information

12.7.2 GCP Applied Technologies Overview

12.7.3 GCP Applied Technologies Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 GCP Applied Technologies Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products and Services

12.7.5 GCP Applied Technologies Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 GCP Applied Technologies Recent Developments

12.8 Owens Corning

12.8.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.8.2 Owens Corning Overview

12.8.3 Owens Corning Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Owens Corning Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products and Services

12.8.5 Owens Corning Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Owens Corning Recent Developments

12.9 Bautech

12.9.1 Bautech Corporation Information

12.9.2 Bautech Overview

12.9.3 Bautech Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Bautech Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products and Services

12.9.5 Bautech Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Bautech Recent Developments

12.10 ABC Polymer Industries

12.10.1 ABC Polymer Industries Corporation Information

12.10.2 ABC Polymer Industries Overview

12.10.3 ABC Polymer Industries Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 ABC Polymer Industries Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products and Services

12.10.5 ABC Polymer Industries Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 ABC Polymer Industries Recent Developments

12.11 EPC

12.11.1 EPC Corporation Information

12.11.2 EPC Overview

12.11.3 EPC Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 EPC Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products and Services

12.11.5 EPC Recent Developments

12.12 FORTA

12.12.1 FORTA Corporation Information

12.12.2 FORTA Overview

12.12.3 FORTA Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 FORTA Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products and Services

12.12.5 FORTA Recent Developments

12.13 Fabpro Polymers

12.13.1 Fabpro Polymers Corporation Information

12.13.2 Fabpro Polymers Overview

12.13.3 Fabpro Polymers Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Fabpro Polymers Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products and Services

12.13.5 Fabpro Polymers Recent Developments

12.14 Hunan Sunshine

12.14.1 Hunan Sunshine Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hunan Sunshine Overview

12.14.3 Hunan Sunshine Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Hunan Sunshine Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products and Services

12.14.5 Hunan Sunshine Recent Developments

12.15 Junwei Metal Fiber

12.15.1 Junwei Metal Fiber Corporation Information

12.15.2 Junwei Metal Fiber Overview

12.15.3 Junwei Metal Fiber Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Junwei Metal Fiber Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products and Services

12.15.5 Junwei Metal Fiber Recent Developments

12.16 Harex

12.16.1 Harex Corporation Information

12.16.2 Harex Overview

12.16.3 Harex Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Harex Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products and Services

12.16.5 Harex Recent Developments

12.17 Huierjie

12.17.1 Huierjie Corporation Information

12.17.2 Huierjie Overview

12.17.3 Huierjie Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Huierjie Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products and Services

12.17.5 Huierjie Recent Developments

12.18 Taian Tongban Fiber

12.18.1 Taian Tongban Fiber Corporation Information

12.18.2 Taian Tongban Fiber Overview

12.18.3 Taian Tongban Fiber Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Taian Tongban Fiber Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products and Services

12.18.5 Taian Tongban Fiber Recent Developments

12.19 Wuhan Xintu

12.19.1 Wuhan Xintu Corporation Information

12.19.2 Wuhan Xintu Overview

12.19.3 Wuhan Xintu Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Wuhan Xintu Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products and Services

12.19.5 Wuhan Xintu Recent Developments

12.20 Ganzhou Daye

12.20.1 Ganzhou Daye Corporation Information

12.20.2 Ganzhou Daye Overview

12.20.3 Ganzhou Daye Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Ganzhou Daye Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products and Services

12.20.5 Ganzhou Daye Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Distributors

13.5 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

