Global Air quality control systems market to reach USD 122.5 billion by 2027 Market Report 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global Air quality control systems market size study, By End User Industry (Power Generation Industry, Cement Industry, Iron and Steel Industry and others), By Technology (Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP), Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD), Scrubbers, others), and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Air quality control systems market is valued at approximately USD 78 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Air quality is an essential factor that needs to be maintained due to its toxic and harmful pollutants causing negative health effects. These toxic pollutants consist of emissions from activities like chemical processing, cement manufacturing, power generation, oil and gas refining etc. Reduction of exhaust gases from these industries is extremely necessary. Air quality control systems provides solutions for gases and pollutants treatment and begins the release of clean air. Increasing demand for power and rapid industrialization has increase the emission of toxic pollutants, and exhaust gases, hence generating a huge demand for these air quality systems. Additionally, government and other regulatory bodies are planning to implement strict regulations to reduce the emission effectively from these industries. According to press information bureau India, In 2019,the government has launched National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) as a time-bound, long-term national level plan to control the air pollution problem in the country in a complete manner with objective to achieve 20% to 30% decrease in particulate matter concentration by 2024 keeping the base year as 2017 for the assessment of concentration. Moreover, as per the IQAir report, air pollution is prevailing in India, researchers say it can kill more than 1 million people in the country each year. On average its cities go beyond World Health Organization standards for particulate pollution (PM2.5) in the atmosphere by 500%. However, emergence of alternate and renewable sources of energy for the industrial development is the factor, restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the structured cabling market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia pacific is expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period due to growing construction and industrialization activities in the region. Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increase in automotive industry in the region are anticipated to help in the market growth of the air quality control systems market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Emerson Electric

General Electric

Siemens AG

Teledyne Technologies

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Spectris plc

Honeywell International

HORIBA, Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End User Industry:

Power Generation Industry

Cement Industry

Iron and Steel Industry

Others

By Technology:

Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP)

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD)

Scrubbers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Automated fair collection system market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

