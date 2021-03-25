Global Vegan Cosmetics Market to reach USD 23870 million by 2027 Market Report 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global Vegan Cosmetics Market Size study, by Product Type (Facial Products, Eye Products, Lip Products, Nail Products) by Packaging Type (Pumps & Dispensers, Compact Cases, Jars, Pencils and Sticks, Tubes, Others) by Consumer Orientation (Men, Women, Kids) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027.
Global Vegan Cosmetics Market is valued approximately USD 14530 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Vegan Cosmetics are personal care products that do not contain any animal products or animal derived ingredients. The vegan cosmetics comprises of a extensive range of products such as makeup products hair care and skin care which are suitable for all skin types. Most of the vegan cosmetics come with sustainable packaging and properly labelled ingredients. Vegan Cosmetics gives a healthier look and reduces the chances of skin allergies while maintaining the sustainability of the environment. The expanding demand for personal care products along with increasing awareness for natural and plant based products drives the market growth. As per the Cosmos and Soil Association, in UK the sales of health and beauty products amounted to USD 67.61 million in 2016 which increased to USD 83.85 million by 24% and to USD 95.56 million in 2018 with a total of more than 10 thousand certified organic and natural products across the 794 brands in the UK. Also, the swelling Halal cosmetics market specially in the Muslim countries fuels the market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding Veganism and growing number of Vegans across the globe create a potential market base for Vegan Cosmetics. Further, the positively growing Clean Beauty trend supports the market growth. Additionally, establishment of Certification bodies and authorities which validate the vegan cosmetics fosters the demand for Vegan cosmetics. However, higher costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, increasing environment concerns presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.
The regional analysis of global Vegan Cosmetics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the higher vegan population and swelling demand for natural and organic products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly growing halal cosmetics would create lucrative growth prospects for the Vegan Cosmetics market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Milani
Too Faced
Tarte
Urban Decay
Wet n Wild
Lush
Kat Von D Beauty
Zuzu Luxe
Ecco Bella
Bare Blossom
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Facial Products
Eye Products
Lip Products
Nail Products
By Packaging Type:
Pumps & Dispensers
Compact Cases
Jars
Pencils and Sticks
Tubes
Others
By Consumer Orientation:
Men
Women
Kids
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Vegan Cosmetics Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
