Global Yellow Pea Protein Market to reach is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027 Market Report 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global Yellow Pea Protein Market Size study, by Nature (Conventional, Organic) by End- Use (Food Processing, Animal Feed, Nutraceuticals, Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Cosmetic & Personal Care) by Product Type (Protein Concentrates, Protein Isolates, Textured Protein, Hydrolyzed Protein) by Process Type (Dry Processing, Wet Processing) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Yellow Pea Protein Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Pea Proteins are extracted from yellow peas which are made available in Isolates, textured form, and concentrates. These are derived from plant-based sources which makes it ideal for consumers opting to vegan diets. As per the Good Food Institute and Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) data of July 2019 the USA retail sales of plant-based foods grew by 11 percent from the past year placing the market at a value of USD 4.5 billion. Of which the plant-based meat values at USD 800 million with an increase in sales of 10% from the previous year. Additionally, these proteins are easily non-toxic, non-allergic and easily digestible with huge potential as meat substitutes, cereals, bakery products, beverages and sports supplements. The increasing demand from these sectors drives the market growth. Further, increasing health consciousness among population and increasing trend of gym and fitness clubs drives the market growth for yellow pea proteins. Moreover, the growing vegan population and increasing demand for vegan alternatives also propel the increase the preference towards pea protein driving the market growth. As per Statista in 2018 Canada had around 2.3 million vegetarians and 850 thousand vegans which propels the market for plant-based foods in the region strengthening the pea protein market in the region. However, Side effects of Yellow Pea impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, Technological innovations presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Yellow Pea Protein market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the use of plant-based protein ingredients in food and nutrients industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing pea production would create lucrative growth prospects for the Yellow Pea Protein market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cargill Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

The Scoular Company

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Glanbia Plc

Roquette Frres

Kerry Group PLC

Bata Food

Shandong Jianyuan Group

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature:

Conventional

Organic

By End-Use:

Food Processing

Animal Feed

Nutraceuticals

Sports Nutrition

Infant Nutrition

Cosmetic & Personal Care

By Product Type:

Protein Concentrates

Protein Isolates

Textured Protein

Hydrolyzed Protein

By Process Type:

Dry Processing

Wet Processing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Yellow Pea Protein Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

