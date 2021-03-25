Acrylate Monomer Market Size, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | BASF, Sartomer (Arkema), Dow, Hexion

“
The report titled Global Acrylate Monomer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Acrylate Monomer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Acrylate Monomer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Acrylate Monomer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Acrylate Monomer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Acrylate Monomer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2783287/global-acrylate-monomer-industry
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylate Monomer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylate Monomer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylate Monomer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylate Monomer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylate Monomer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylate Monomer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Sartomer (Arkema), Dow, Hexion, SIBUR, Allnex, ExxonMobil, Evonik, Dupont
Market Segmentation by Product: Methyl Acrylate
Ethyl Acrylate
Butyl Acrylate
2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Adhesives
Coatings
Plastics
Textiles
Others
The Acrylate Monomer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylate Monomer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylate Monomer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Acrylate Monomer market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Acrylate Monomer industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Acrylate Monomer market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Acrylate Monomer market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acrylate Monomer market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2783287/global-acrylate-monomer-industry
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Acrylate Monomer Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Methyl Acrylate
1.2.3 Ethyl Acrylate
1.2.4 Butyl Acrylate
1.2.5 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Adhesives
1.3.3 Coatings
1.3.4 Plastics
1.3.5 Textiles
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Acrylate Monomer Industry Trends
2.4.2 Acrylate Monomer Market Drivers
2.4.3 Acrylate Monomer Market Challenges
2.4.4 Acrylate Monomer Market Restraints
3 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales
3.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylate Monomer Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylate Monomer Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Acrylate Monomer Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Acrylate Monomer Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Acrylate Monomer Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Acrylate Monomer Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 BASF
12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.1.2 BASF Overview
12.1.3 BASF Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 BASF Acrylate Monomer Products and Services
12.1.5 BASF Acrylate Monomer SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments
12.2 Sartomer (Arkema)
12.2.1 Sartomer (Arkema) Corporation Information
12.2.2 Sartomer (Arkema) Overview
12.2.3 Sartomer (Arkema) Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Sartomer (Arkema) Acrylate Monomer Products and Services
12.2.5 Sartomer (Arkema) Acrylate Monomer SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Sartomer (Arkema) Recent Developments
12.3 Dow
12.3.1 Dow Corporation Information
12.3.2 Dow Overview
12.3.3 Dow Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Dow Acrylate Monomer Products and Services
12.3.5 Dow Acrylate Monomer SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Dow Recent Developments
12.4 Hexion
12.4.1 Hexion Corporation Information
12.4.2 Hexion Overview
12.4.3 Hexion Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Hexion Acrylate Monomer Products and Services
12.4.5 Hexion Acrylate Monomer SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Hexion Recent Developments
12.5 SIBUR
12.5.1 SIBUR Corporation Information
12.5.2 SIBUR Overview
12.5.3 SIBUR Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 SIBUR Acrylate Monomer Products and Services
12.5.5 SIBUR Acrylate Monomer SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 SIBUR Recent Developments
12.6 Allnex
12.6.1 Allnex Corporation Information
12.6.2 Allnex Overview
12.6.3 Allnex Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Allnex Acrylate Monomer Products and Services
12.6.5 Allnex Acrylate Monomer SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Allnex Recent Developments
12.7 ExxonMobil
12.7.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information
12.7.2 ExxonMobil Overview
12.7.3 ExxonMobil Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 ExxonMobil Acrylate Monomer Products and Services
12.7.5 ExxonMobil Acrylate Monomer SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 ExxonMobil Recent Developments
12.8 Evonik
12.8.1 Evonik Corporation Information
12.8.2 Evonik Overview
12.8.3 Evonik Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Evonik Acrylate Monomer Products and Services
12.8.5 Evonik Acrylate Monomer SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Evonik Recent Developments
12.9 Dupont
12.9.1 Dupont Corporation Information
12.9.2 Dupont Overview
12.9.3 Dupont Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Dupont Acrylate Monomer Products and Services
12.9.5 Dupont Acrylate Monomer SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Dupont Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Acrylate Monomer Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Acrylate Monomer Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Acrylate Monomer Production Mode & Process
13.4 Acrylate Monomer Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Acrylate Monomer Sales Channels
13.4.2 Acrylate Monomer Distributors
13.5 Acrylate Monomer Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2783287/global-acrylate-monomer-industry
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”