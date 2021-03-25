Acrylate Monomer Market Size, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | BASF, Sartomer (Arkema), Dow, Hexion

“

The report titled Global Acrylate Monomer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Acrylate Monomer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Acrylate Monomer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Acrylate Monomer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Acrylate Monomer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Acrylate Monomer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylate Monomer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylate Monomer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylate Monomer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylate Monomer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylate Monomer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylate Monomer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Sartomer (Arkema), Dow, Hexion, SIBUR, Allnex, ExxonMobil, Evonik, Dupont

Market Segmentation by Product: Methyl Acrylate

Ethyl Acrylate

Butyl Acrylate

2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Adhesives

Coatings

Plastics

Textiles

Others



The Acrylate Monomer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylate Monomer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylate Monomer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Acrylate Monomer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Acrylate Monomer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Acrylate Monomer market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Acrylate Monomer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acrylate Monomer market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Acrylate Monomer Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Methyl Acrylate

1.2.3 Ethyl Acrylate

1.2.4 Butyl Acrylate

1.2.5 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Adhesives

1.3.3 Coatings

1.3.4 Plastics

1.3.5 Textiles

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Acrylate Monomer Industry Trends

2.4.2 Acrylate Monomer Market Drivers

2.4.3 Acrylate Monomer Market Challenges

2.4.4 Acrylate Monomer Market Restraints

3 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales

3.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylate Monomer Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylate Monomer Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Acrylate Monomer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Acrylate Monomer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Acrylate Monomer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Acrylate Monomer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Acrylate Monomer Products and Services

12.1.5 BASF Acrylate Monomer SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 Sartomer (Arkema)

12.2.1 Sartomer (Arkema) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sartomer (Arkema) Overview

12.2.3 Sartomer (Arkema) Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sartomer (Arkema) Acrylate Monomer Products and Services

12.2.5 Sartomer (Arkema) Acrylate Monomer SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Sartomer (Arkema) Recent Developments

12.3 Dow

12.3.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dow Overview

12.3.3 Dow Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Dow Acrylate Monomer Products and Services

12.3.5 Dow Acrylate Monomer SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Dow Recent Developments

12.4 Hexion

12.4.1 Hexion Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hexion Overview

12.4.3 Hexion Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hexion Acrylate Monomer Products and Services

12.4.5 Hexion Acrylate Monomer SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Hexion Recent Developments

12.5 SIBUR

12.5.1 SIBUR Corporation Information

12.5.2 SIBUR Overview

12.5.3 SIBUR Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SIBUR Acrylate Monomer Products and Services

12.5.5 SIBUR Acrylate Monomer SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 SIBUR Recent Developments

12.6 Allnex

12.6.1 Allnex Corporation Information

12.6.2 Allnex Overview

12.6.3 Allnex Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Allnex Acrylate Monomer Products and Services

12.6.5 Allnex Acrylate Monomer SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Allnex Recent Developments

12.7 ExxonMobil

12.7.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

12.7.2 ExxonMobil Overview

12.7.3 ExxonMobil Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 ExxonMobil Acrylate Monomer Products and Services

12.7.5 ExxonMobil Acrylate Monomer SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 ExxonMobil Recent Developments

12.8 Evonik

12.8.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.8.2 Evonik Overview

12.8.3 Evonik Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Evonik Acrylate Monomer Products and Services

12.8.5 Evonik Acrylate Monomer SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Evonik Recent Developments

12.9 Dupont

12.9.1 Dupont Corporation Information

12.9.2 Dupont Overview

12.9.3 Dupont Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Dupont Acrylate Monomer Products and Services

12.9.5 Dupont Acrylate Monomer SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Dupont Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Acrylate Monomer Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Acrylate Monomer Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Acrylate Monomer Production Mode & Process

13.4 Acrylate Monomer Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Acrylate Monomer Sales Channels

13.4.2 Acrylate Monomer Distributors

13.5 Acrylate Monomer Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”