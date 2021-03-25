Global Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market to reach USD 71.10 million by 2027 Market Report 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market Size study, by Test type (HEV IgM ELISA Test kits, HEV IgG ELISA Test kits, RT-PCR Test kits and Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Centers and Point of Care) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027.

Global Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market is valued approximately USD 50.00 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.50 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Hepatitis E virus is the leading cause of acute viral hepatitis in the world mainly affecting the liver. Hepatitis E virus is considered as travel-associated infection. Diagnosis of HEV is based on the detection of viral RNA in the serums or feces. There is no specific treatment for hepatitis E. Analysis of HEV performed on RNA in biologic specimens such as liver biopsy, stools and serums are used for diagnostics. Further, government and health authority of various countries are also taking various efforts for making diagnostic tests available in the countries. A world Health Organization is focusing in making vaccine and diagnostic test available to reduce the global burden of disease. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. The growth of the market is attributed owing to the increase in rise in prevalence of hepatitis-e disease along with the government initiative regarding awareness of hepatis E diagnosis. As per the World Health Organizations in July 2020, the WHO estimated that every year there were an estimated 20 million HEV infections worldwide, leading to a 3.3 million symptomatic cases of hepatitis E. As a result, the need for hepatitis e diagnostic tests would increase thereby, reinforcing the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. However, high cost of diagnostics procedure and poor reimbursement policies may hinder growth of global Hepatitis E diagnostic tests market.

The regional analysis of global Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region due to the increasing incidence of Hepatitis E in some countries such as Nepal, Vietnam, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Burma, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Bhutan of this region. Also, the dominance of the region is witnessed owing to the lack of proper sanitation and access to safe drinking water which may cause Hepatitis E. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Altona Diagnostics GmbH

Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Biokit S.A.

Dia.Pro – Diagnostic Bioprobes s.r.l

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fast-track diagnostics Ltd.

Fortress Diagnostics Limited

Mikrogen GmBH

MP Biomedicals, LLC.

Primerdesign Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Test Type:

HEV IgM ELISA Test kits

HEV IgG ELISA Test kits

RT-PCR Test kits

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Centers

Point of Care

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

