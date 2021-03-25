Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast to 2027 | Clariant, Perimeter Solutions, Nutrien, JLS Chemical

“

The report titled Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ammonium Polyphosphate report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ammonium Polyphosphate report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Clariant, Perimeter Solutions, Nutrien, JLS Chemical, Budenheim, Plant Food Company, Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology, Jingdong Chemical, Kingssun Group, Lanyang Chemical, Zhejiang Longyou GD Chemical, Shian Chem, Chuanhong Phosphorus Chemical, Changfeng Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: APP I

APP II

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Liquid Fertilizer Industry

Flame Retardant Industry

Others



The Ammonium Polyphosphate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ammonium Polyphosphate market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ammonium Polyphosphate industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Ammonium Polyphosphate Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 APP I

1.2.3 APP II

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Liquid Fertilizer Industry

1.3.3 Flame Retardant Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Ammonium Polyphosphate Industry Trends

2.4.2 Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Drivers

2.4.3 Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Challenges

2.4.4 Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Restraints

3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales

3.1 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Ammonium Polyphosphate Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Ammonium Polyphosphate Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Ammonium Polyphosphate Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Ammonium Polyphosphate Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Ammonium Polyphosphate Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Ammonium Polyphosphate Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Ammonium Polyphosphate Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Ammonium Polyphosphate Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Ammonium Polyphosphate Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Ammonium Polyphosphate Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Clariant

12.1.1 Clariant Corporation Information

12.1.2 Clariant Overview

12.1.3 Clariant Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Clariant Ammonium Polyphosphate Products and Services

12.1.5 Clariant Ammonium Polyphosphate SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Clariant Recent Developments

12.2 Perimeter Solutions

12.2.1 Perimeter Solutions Corporation Information

12.2.2 Perimeter Solutions Overview

12.2.3 Perimeter Solutions Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Perimeter Solutions Ammonium Polyphosphate Products and Services

12.2.5 Perimeter Solutions Ammonium Polyphosphate SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Perimeter Solutions Recent Developments

12.3 Nutrien

12.3.1 Nutrien Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nutrien Overview

12.3.3 Nutrien Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nutrien Ammonium Polyphosphate Products and Services

12.3.5 Nutrien Ammonium Polyphosphate SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Nutrien Recent Developments

12.4 JLS Chemical

12.4.1 JLS Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 JLS Chemical Overview

12.4.3 JLS Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 JLS Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Products and Services

12.4.5 JLS Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 JLS Chemical Recent Developments

12.5 Budenheim

12.5.1 Budenheim Corporation Information

12.5.2 Budenheim Overview

12.5.3 Budenheim Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Budenheim Ammonium Polyphosphate Products and Services

12.5.5 Budenheim Ammonium Polyphosphate SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Budenheim Recent Developments

12.6 Plant Food Company

12.6.1 Plant Food Company Corporation Information

12.6.2 Plant Food Company Overview

12.6.3 Plant Food Company Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Plant Food Company Ammonium Polyphosphate Products and Services

12.6.5 Plant Food Company Ammonium Polyphosphate SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Plant Food Company Recent Developments

12.7 Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology

12.7.1 Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology Overview

12.7.3 Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology Ammonium Polyphosphate Products and Services

12.7.5 Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology Ammonium Polyphosphate SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology Recent Developments

12.8 Jingdong Chemical

12.8.1 Jingdong Chemical Corporation Information

12.8.2 Jingdong Chemical Overview

12.8.3 Jingdong Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Jingdong Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Products and Services

12.8.5 Jingdong Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Jingdong Chemical Recent Developments

12.9 Kingssun Group

12.9.1 Kingssun Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kingssun Group Overview

12.9.3 Kingssun Group Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kingssun Group Ammonium Polyphosphate Products and Services

12.9.5 Kingssun Group Ammonium Polyphosphate SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Kingssun Group Recent Developments

12.10 Lanyang Chemical

12.10.1 Lanyang Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Lanyang Chemical Overview

12.10.3 Lanyang Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Lanyang Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Products and Services

12.10.5 Lanyang Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Lanyang Chemical Recent Developments

12.11 Zhejiang Longyou GD Chemical

12.11.1 Zhejiang Longyou GD Chemical Corporation Information

12.11.2 Zhejiang Longyou GD Chemical Overview

12.11.3 Zhejiang Longyou GD Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Zhejiang Longyou GD Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Products and Services

12.11.5 Zhejiang Longyou GD Chemical Recent Developments

12.12 Shian Chem

12.12.1 Shian Chem Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shian Chem Overview

12.12.3 Shian Chem Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Shian Chem Ammonium Polyphosphate Products and Services

12.12.5 Shian Chem Recent Developments

12.13 Chuanhong Phosphorus Chemical

12.13.1 Chuanhong Phosphorus Chemical Corporation Information

12.13.2 Chuanhong Phosphorus Chemical Overview

12.13.3 Chuanhong Phosphorus Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Chuanhong Phosphorus Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Products and Services

12.13.5 Chuanhong Phosphorus Chemical Recent Developments

12.14 Changfeng Chemical

12.14.1 Changfeng Chemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Changfeng Chemical Overview

12.14.3 Changfeng Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Changfeng Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Products and Services

12.14.5 Changfeng Chemical Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Ammonium Polyphosphate Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Ammonium Polyphosphate Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Ammonium Polyphosphate Production Mode & Process

13.4 Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Channels

13.4.2 Ammonium Polyphosphate Distributors

13.5 Ammonium Polyphosphate Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”