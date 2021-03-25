Global Medical Robots Market to reach USD 17.24 billion by 2027 Market Report 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global Medical Robots Market Size study, by Product & service (Instrument & Accessories, Robotic Systems, Services), by Application (Laparoscopy, Pharmacy Applications, Physical Rehabilitation, Neurosurgery Other) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027.
Global Medical Robots Market is valued approximately at USD 5.06 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.5% over the forecast period 2020-27. Medical Robots are the professional service system which is mainly used in and out of the hospitals in order to improve the overall process of patient care. The system is helps in reducing the workload of the medical staff instead of spending time in other operations they can take care of patients more directly. The application of medical robots is mainly seen in giving remote caregiving, disinfectant robots to reduce hospital acquired infections, robots that can more accurately and efficiently draw blood. The global rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) is on hike because of certain advantages of the system such as reduced pain, fewer cuts, increased safety, faster recovery periods. For instance , According to iData’s robotic surgery statistics show that in 2017, minimally invasive surgeries accounted for approximately 86% of total robotic surgeries performed in the United States. Therefore, this factor may strengthen the adoption for medical robot market across the globe. Moreover, the higher efficiency of surgical robots to perform laparoscopies surgeries along with more advanced and new technologies continuously being introduced in the market will foster the growth of the market. For instance, according to statistic forecast the estimated global market size for surgical robots in 2016, 2017 and 2025, the market will increase from 4.5 billion to some 12.6 billion U.S. dollars. However, the robot-oriented surgeries are expensive than minimally invasive surgeries are one of the factors that restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global medical robots market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing increase in chronic diseases and demand from key markets of Japan and china. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing rapid increase in end-use applications like hospital robots, surgical robots and others.
Major market player included in this report are:
Intuitive Surgical
Stryker Corporation
Accuray
Omnicell, Inc.
BD Rowa (US)
Hocoma AG
Medtronic
Smith & Nephew
ARxIUM
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product & Service
Instrument & Accessories
Robotic Systems
Services
By Application
Laparoscopy
Pharmacy Applications
Physical Rehabilitation
Neurosurgery
Other
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Medical Robots Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
