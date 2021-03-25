Global Enterprise Mobility Market to reach USD 151.51 billion by 2027 Market Report 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global Enterprise Mobility Market Size by Component (Solution and Service), Solution Type (Mobile Content Management (MCM), Mobile Application Management (MAM), Mobile Device Management (MDM and Others), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027
Global Enterprise Mobility Market is valued approximately at USD 19.65 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Enterprise mobility prevents the organization from ransomware and helps in controlling the access of a particular data. It decreases the organization operational expenses and increase the employee productivity. Enterprise mobility has become convenient medium to access enterprise data, Internet and other personalized information. Rising adoption of smart devices which consist of expansion of wireless infrastructure is the major factor fostering the growth of the market. For instance, according to statista the worldwide spending in 2019 on 5G network infrastructure reached 4.15 billion U.S. dollars, where around ten percent of the 39.87 billion U.S. dollars spent on wireless infrastructure. In 2020, almost double, with 8.13 billion U.S. dollars set to be spent globally on 5G network infrastructure. Therefore, this factor may strengthen the adoption for Enterprise mobility market across the globe. Moreover, the continuous growth of consumerization of technology are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period However, government strict regulations and compliances is one of the factors that restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of Enterprise Mobility market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of large number of vendors in the region and increase in corporate focus towards the enterprise mobility. whereas Asia pacific to become second leading in the growth of the market attributing to increase in need to protect companys critical data from various cyber-attacks.
Major market player included in this report are:
Accenture,
Atos,
Cognizant,
Deloitte,
IBM Corporation,
Infosys Technologies,
TCS (Tata Consultancy Services)
AT&T Laboratories, CGI,
CSC (Computer Sciences Corporation)
HCL Technologies
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component
Solution
Service
By Solution Type
Mobile Content Management (MCM)
Mobile Application Management (MAM)
Mobile Device Management (MDM)
By Deployment Model
On-Premises
Cloud
By Enterprise Size
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Enterprise Mobility Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
