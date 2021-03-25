Global A2 Milk Market to reach 3.6 billion by 2027 Market Report 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global A2 Milk Market Size study By Type (Organic, Conventional) by Form (Liquid, Powder), by Packaging (Glass Bottles, Plastic Bottles & Pouches, Carton Packaging, Cans), by Application (Infant Formula, Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionary, Milk & Milk-based Beverages), by Distribution (Business 2 Business , Business 2 Commerce) and Region – Global Forecasts to 2025.

Global A2 Milk (DAS) Market is valued approximately USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A2 milk is a mixture of specific variety of cows milk which lacks ?-casein proteins called A1 and mostly comprises of A2 protein. The market for A2 milk will see an upsurge in demand due to the

growing market share of dairy products and rising awareness about the benefits of A2 milk. Infant food & milk formula industry. According to a report published by California Dairy Research Foundation on February 2017, consuming A1 and A2 milk both can have adverse health effects for people with immune deficiencies like Type 1 Diabetes, coronary heart disease (CHD) and, possibly, schizophrenia and autism. Since the fat percentage is more in A2 milk, 4.8 percentage as compared to A1 milk, 3.6 percentage, it is a healthier option. Globally people are leaning towards leading a healthy lifestyle, A2 milk can be replaced with the regular milk and can significantly boost the market for A2 milk. In addition to that, industries dealing with dairy and milk beverages will also adapt to this trend thus, increasing the demand for A2 milk. However, A2 milk is priced higher than the conventional regular milk which consists both A1 and A2 protein, this may hamper the progress the growth of the A2 milk market.

The regional analysis of global Distributed Antenna System-market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing health concerns and awareness about the adverse effects of A1 proteins. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. The main factor is the growth in the A2 infant formula and baby foods in this region, thus, there would be lucrative growth prospects for the A2 Milk market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

The A2 milk Co., Ltd.

Freedom Foods Group Ltd.

Ripley Farms LLC.

Nestle SA

Vinamilk

China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd.

Westland Cooperative Dairy Co., Ltd.

MLK A2 Cow Milk

Jersey Dairy

Fonterra.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Organic

Conventional

By Form:

Liquid

Powder

By Packaging:

Glass Bottles

Plastic Bottles & Pouches

Carton Packaging

Cans

By Application:

Infant Formula

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionary

Milk & Milk-based Beverages

By Distribution:

Business 2 Business

Business 2 Commerce

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global A2 Milk Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Re sellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

