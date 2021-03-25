Green Tire Market Challenges 2021: Increased Business Risk after COVID-19

“This report contains market size and forecasts of Green Tire in global, including the following market information:

Global Green Tire Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Green Tire Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Green Tire companies in 2020 (%)

The global Green Tire market was valued at 99800 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 147390 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Green Tire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Green Tire Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Green Tire Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

All-Steel Tire

Semi-Steel Tire

Global Green Tire Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Green Tire Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Green Tire Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Green Tire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Green Tire revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Green Tire revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Green Tire sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Green Tire sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Michelin

Bridgestone

Continental

Pirelli

Goodyear

Shanghai Huayi

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

ZC Rubber

Yokohama

Nokian Tyres

Hankook

Maxxis

Triangle

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports



Chapter Two: Global Green Tire Overall Market Size



Chapter Three: Company Landscape



Chapter Four: Sights by Product



Chapter Five: Sights by Application



Chapter Six: Sights by Region



Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles



Chapter Eight: Global Green Tire Production Capacity, Analysis



Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints



Chapter Ten: Green Tire Supply Chain Analysis



”