Global Particle Counter Market to reach USD 670 million by 2027 Market Report 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global Particle Counter Market Size study, by Type (Airborne, Liquid), by Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids, IAQM), by End User (Life Sciences & Medical Devices, Semiconductor, Automotive), and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027.

Global Particle Counter Market is valued approximately at USD 314.83 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A particle counter is an important tool for monitoring indoor air quality (IAQ) in clean rooms and workplaces, as a particle counter gauges the concentration of particles in the air. The market will see an upsurge in the demand for particle counter market due to certification by the concerned authorities such as IEST Certificate and ISO 21501, robust development in applied markets, and increasing emphasis on food. As of February 2020, Spectris partnered with Agronaut Manufacturing System to create control contamination solutions. Similarly, In June 2019, TSI launched the AeroTrak+ Remote Airborne Particle Counters for monitoring manufacturing cleanrooms. The need to monitor the closed indoor environment for the quality purposes will boost the demand for this market. Especially in clean rooms where no particles of dust are allowed, such places can be associated with research purposes or aeronautical industry. Such instruments are required in developing nations which will ensure the cleanliness and well beingness of the surroundings. As of February 2020, Spectris collaborated with Agronaut Manufacturing System to create control contamination solutions. Similarly, In October 2020, IsoAir Pro-E Remote Particle Counter was launched by Particle Measuring Systems with built-in vacuum, to streamline cleanroom monitoring.

The regional analysis of global Particle Counter Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due diverse and well-established R&D infrastructure, with rapid adoption of chromatography techniques among end-user industries and Further Europe is considered as second largest region in the growth of the market due to cleanroom monitoring and the growing stringency of air pollution monitoring.

Major market player included in this report are:

Particle Measuring Systems (US)

Beckman Coulter (US)

RION Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US)

TSI (US)

Climet Instruments Company (US)

Met One Instruments, Inc. (US)

Particle Plus (US)

Setra Systems (US)

PAMAS (Germany)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Airborne

Liquid

By Application

Cleanroom Monitoring

Contamination Monitoring of Liquids

IAQM

By End User:

Life Sciences & Medical Devices

Semiconductor

Automotive

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Particle Counter Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

