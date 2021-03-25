Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Size Growth Prospects, share, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, By 2027 | Aruba Networks, Cisco Systems, Ruckus Wireless, 4ipnet, Ericsson

“

The report titled Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Aruba Networks

Cisco Systems

Ruckus Wireless

4ipnet

Ericsson

Aerohive Networks

Airspan Networks

Alcatel-Lucent

Alvarion

Edgewater Wireless Systems

Gemtek Technologies

Huawei Technologies

Juniper Networks

Meru Networks



Market Segmentation by Product: Affected by Climate

Not Affected by Climate



Market Segmentation by Application: Personal

Commercial

Other



The Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Affected by Climate

1.2.2 Not Affected by Climate

1.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment by Application

4.1 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Personal

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment by Country

5.1 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment by Country

6.1 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment by Country

8.1 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Business

10.1 Aruba Networks

10.1.1 Aruba Networks Corporation Information

10.1.2 Aruba Networks Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Aruba Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Aruba Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 Aruba Networks Recent Development

10.2 Cisco Systems

10.2.1 Cisco Systems Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cisco Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Cisco Systems Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Aruba Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

10.3 Ruckus Wireless

10.3.1 Ruckus Wireless Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ruckus Wireless Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Ruckus Wireless Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Ruckus Wireless Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Ruckus Wireless Recent Development

10.4 4ipnet

10.4.1 4ipnet Corporation Information

10.4.2 4ipnet Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 4ipnet Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 4ipnet Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 4ipnet Recent Development

10.5 Ericsson

10.5.1 Ericsson Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ericsson Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Ericsson Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Ericsson Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 Ericsson Recent Development

10.6 Aerohive Networks

10.6.1 Aerohive Networks Corporation Information

10.6.2 Aerohive Networks Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Aerohive Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Aerohive Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Aerohive Networks Recent Development

10.7 Airspan Networks

10.7.1 Airspan Networks Corporation Information

10.7.2 Airspan Networks Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Airspan Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Airspan Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Airspan Networks Recent Development

10.8 Alcatel-Lucent

10.8.1 Alcatel-Lucent Corporation Information

10.8.2 Alcatel-Lucent Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Alcatel-Lucent Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Alcatel-Lucent Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

10.9 Alvarion

10.9.1 Alvarion Corporation Information

10.9.2 Alvarion Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Alvarion Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Alvarion Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 Alvarion Recent Development

10.10 Edgewater Wireless Systems

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Edgewater Wireless Systems Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Edgewater Wireless Systems Recent Development

10.11 Gemtek Technologies

10.11.1 Gemtek Technologies Corporation Information

10.11.2 Gemtek Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Gemtek Technologies Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Gemtek Technologies Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 Gemtek Technologies Recent Development

10.12 Huawei Technologies

10.12.1 Huawei Technologies Corporation Information

10.12.2 Huawei Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Huawei Technologies Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Huawei Technologies Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

10.13 Juniper Networks

10.13.1 Juniper Networks Corporation Information

10.13.2 Juniper Networks Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Juniper Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Juniper Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

10.14 Meru Networks

10.14.1 Meru Networks Corporation Information

10.14.2 Meru Networks Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Meru Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Meru Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 Meru Networks Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Distributors

12.3 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”