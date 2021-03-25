Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Analysis, Trends, Product Demand, Key Players, Major Applications, Research Report 2027 | 3Shape A/S, A-Dec, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply International Inc.

“

The report titled Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3Shape A/S

A-Dec, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply International Inc.

GC Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc.

Midmark Corporation

Patterson Companies

Septodont

Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Zimmer Dental Inc.



Market Segmentation by Product: Dental Chairs

Handpieces

Light Cure

Dental Lasers

Dental Radiology Equipment

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Other



The Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables market?

Table of Contents:

1 Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Overview

1.1 Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Product Overview

1.2 Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Dental Chairs

1.2.2 Handpieces

1.2.3 Light Cure

1.2.4 Dental Lasers

1.2.5 Dental Radiology Equipment

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables by Application

4.1 Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospitals

4.1.2 Dental Clinics

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables by Country

5.1 North America Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables by Country

6.1 Europe Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables by Country

8.1 Latin America Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Business

10.1 3Shape A/S

10.1.1 3Shape A/S Corporation Information

10.1.2 3Shape A/S Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 3Shape A/S Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 3Shape A/S Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Products Offered

10.1.5 3Shape A/S Recent Development

10.2 A-Dec, Inc.

10.2.1 A-Dec, Inc. Corporation Information

10.2.2 A-Dec, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 A-Dec, Inc. Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 3Shape A/S Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Products Offered

10.2.5 A-Dec, Inc. Recent Development

10.3 Danaher Corporation

10.3.1 Danaher Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Danaher Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Danaher Corporation Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Danaher Corporation Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Products Offered

10.3.5 Danaher Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Dentsply International Inc.

10.4.1 Dentsply International Inc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Dentsply International Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Dentsply International Inc. Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Dentsply International Inc. Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Products Offered

10.4.5 Dentsply International Inc. Recent Development

10.5 GC Corporation

10.5.1 GC Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 GC Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 GC Corporation Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 GC Corporation Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Products Offered

10.5.5 GC Corporation Recent Development

10.6 Henry Schein, Inc.

10.6.1 Henry Schein, Inc. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Henry Schein, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Henry Schein, Inc. Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Henry Schein, Inc. Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Products Offered

10.6.5 Henry Schein, Inc. Recent Development

10.7 Midmark Corporation

10.7.1 Midmark Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Midmark Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Midmark Corporation Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Midmark Corporation Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Products Offered

10.7.5 Midmark Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Patterson Companies

10.8.1 Patterson Companies Corporation Information

10.8.2 Patterson Companies Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Patterson Companies Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Patterson Companies Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Products Offered

10.8.5 Patterson Companies Recent Development

10.9 Septodont

10.9.1 Septodont Corporation Information

10.9.2 Septodont Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Septodont Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Septodont Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Products Offered

10.9.5 Septodont Recent Development

10.10 Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sirona Dental Systems Inc. Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sirona Dental Systems Inc. Recent Development

10.11 Ultradent Products, Inc.

10.11.1 Ultradent Products, Inc. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ultradent Products, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Ultradent Products, Inc. Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Ultradent Products, Inc. Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Products Offered

10.11.5 Ultradent Products, Inc. Recent Development

10.12 Zimmer Dental Inc.

10.12.1 Zimmer Dental Inc. Corporation Information

10.12.2 Zimmer Dental Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Zimmer Dental Inc. Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Zimmer Dental Inc. Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Products Offered

10.12.5 Zimmer Dental Inc. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Distributors

12.3 Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”