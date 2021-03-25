Analyzing Impacts Of COVID-19 On Aerospace Coatings Market Effects, Aftermath And Forecast To 2027

“This report contains market size and forecasts of Aerospace Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Aerospace Coatings Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Aerospace Coatings Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)
Global top five Aerospace Coatings companies in 2020 (%)
The global Aerospace Coatings market was valued at 490.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 714.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.
Aerospace Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aerospace Coatings Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Aerospace Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Polyurethane
Epoxy
Others
Global Aerospace Coatings Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Aerospace Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
OEM
MRO
Global Aerospace Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Aerospace Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aerospace Coatings revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aerospace Coatings revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Aerospace Coatings sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Aerospace Coatings sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel (Mapaero)
PPG Industries
Sherwin Williams
Mankiewicz
Axalta Coating Systems
Hentzen Coatings
BASF
Indestructible Paint
China Haohua Chemical Group
AVIC New Material
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Aerospace Coatings Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Aerospace Coatings Production Capacity, Analysis
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
Chapter Ten: Aerospace Coatings Supply Chain Analysis
