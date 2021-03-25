Automotive Cast Aluminum Market 2021 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies for Forecast 2027 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

“This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Cast Aluminum in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kilo MT)
Global top five Automotive Cast Aluminum companies in 2020 (%)
The global Automotive Cast Aluminum market was valued at 47480 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 52190 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
Automotive Cast Aluminum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)
Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Aluminum Alloy 319
Aluminum Alloy 383
Aluminum Alloy 356/356P
Others
Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)
Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Powertrain
Vehicle Structures
E-Mobility Components
Others
Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)
Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Cast Aluminum revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Cast Aluminum revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Automotive Cast Aluminum sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)
Key companies Automotive Cast Aluminum sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nemak
Ryobi
Ahresty
Georg Fischer
Guangdong Hongtu
IKD
Wencan
Paisheng Technology
Xusheng
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Automotive Cast Aluminum Production Capacity, Analysis
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
Chapter Ten: Automotive Cast Aluminum Supply Chain Analysis
