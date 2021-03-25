Asia Pacific IoT Security Market : Size & Share 2021 | Growing Rapidly with Industry Share, Future Demand, Sales & Revenue Value, Industry Expansion Strategies till 2023 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Asia Pacific IoT Security Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2023.

The Asia Pacific IoT Security Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2023, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Overview: Internet of Things (IoT) has turn out to be a chief requirement for the verticals such as IT & telecom, retail, BFSI, healthcare, and government due to its innovations and easy to adopt nature. IoT has its share of challenges which arise mainly due to the security concerns. To overcome this security hassle, business organizations are hugely investing for the betterment of solutions for IoT security. At present, Asia Pacific is the most attractive region for the adoption of IoT due to smart city projects being built in the region.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Industry Trends

1.3 PEST Analysis

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets

3.3.1 Cyber Security in Asia Pacific

3.3.2 Homeland Security in Asia Pacific

4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Market Definition

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.5 IoT Security Architecture

4.6 IoT Security Value Chain

4.7 Secure IoT Framework

4.8 IoT Security Concerns

4.9 Security Measures to Enable IoT

4.10 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Rise in security threats

5.1.1.2 Digitalization initiatives

5.1.1.3 Huge investment in IoT security solution

5.1.1.4 Development of smart cities

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Intense vendor competition in Asia Pacific

5.1.2.2 Increase in operational cost

5.1.2.3 Regulatory compliance

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increasing demand for cloud security

5.1.3.2 Managed security service providers

5.1.3.3 Opportunity for video service providers (VSPs)

5.1.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

6 IoT Security Types: Market size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Network IoT Security

6.3 Cloud IoT Security

6.4 Wireless IoT Security

6.5 Application IoT Security

6.6 Endpoint IoT Security

7 Solutions: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Identity & Access Management

7.3 Instruction Detection System and Instruction Prevention System

7.4 Data Loss Protection

7.5 DDoS Protection

7.6 Unified Threat Management

7.7 Risk & Vulnerability Management

7.8 Encryption

7.9 Others

8 Services: Market Size and Analysis

8.1 overview

8.2 Consulting Services

8.3 Managed Security Service

8.4 Integration Services

9 Verticals: Market Size and Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 BFSI

