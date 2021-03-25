Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market Top countries data 2021 : Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen By 360 Market Updates

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market 2021 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) industry.

Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) is a floating tank system used by the oil and gas industry particularly in offshore operations. Floating production vessels are built with processing facilities, allowing it to handle the oil or gas it receives from nearby platforms or templates. Processed oil or gas is stored in the FPSO until a sufficient amount has been collected to fill a tanker. At which point, the unit offloads the stored material using a loading hose into a tanker going ashore.

FPSO vessels are popular as they can be easily moved and installed to nearby platforms and also allow for easy transportation of oil to tankers or pipelines. Once an existing field has been depleted FPSO can then be moved to other locations. This makes them suitable for smaller fields which can be depleted quickly and avoids the need for installing permanent expensive pipelines.

The vessels often take the form of traditional tankers. In addition to dedicated vessels that are designed for FPSO, oil and gas tankers can be converted to an FPSO vessel which also makes them an economical and flexible option, , Several factors drive the FPSO industry developing, such as rising demand of oil, mostly from developing economies, depleting easily accessible oil reserves, and so on.

Entering 2010, with the global economic recovery from financial crisis, the demand for oil has a large growth and since then, FPSO market is regaining the pre-recession growth rate. In global FPSO industry, Korea, Singapore and China are still the largest three manufacturing countries and contributed to more than 80% of the total FPSO products.

In the next few years, with the stable improvement of global economic, FPSO industry will develop stably, as well as other offshore engineering equipment.

The Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market was valued at million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach million USD by 2025, at a CAGR during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO).

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market for each application, including:

