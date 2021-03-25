Fountain Machines Market Top countries data 2021 Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast By 360 Market Updates

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the Fountain Machines market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc. The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail. Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application is given and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

Fountain Machine is a device that dispenses carbonated drinks. They can be found in restaurants, concession stands and other locations such as convenience stores. The device combines syrup (commonly dispensed from a BagIn-Box), carbon dioxide, and water to make soft drinks. By extension, the term also may refer to a small eating establishment, common in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, often within a pharmacy or other business, serving soda beverages, ice cream, and sometimes light meals.

Restaurant and Cinema are the main application areas for Fountain Machines market. They accounted for 59.33% and 26.20% of total market share in 2017.

The largest consumption area is North America and Europe which are much matured market. For emerging economies, like China, Fountain Machines technology is rapidly improving.

The Fountain Machines market was valued at 2210 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 2660 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fountain Machines.

Lancer

Cornelius

Manitowoc

Zikool

Himalay Soda Fountain

Planet Soda Machine

Cool Star

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Drop-In Fountain Machines

Tower Fountain Machines

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Fountain Machines market for each application, including: –

Restaurant

Cinema