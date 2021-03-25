Airway Management Devices Market is segmented by application, type, component, material, and geography

The growth of the airway management devices market can be attributed to several factors such as the key players operating in the market, providing a comprehensive set of airway management devices to facilitate patients and healthcare professionals better. Additionally, increasing awareness among governments to improve the emergency care infrastructure, coupled with the increasing utilization of advanced technology in emergency care, is anticipated to further promote growth of the airway management devices market during the forecast period.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Airway Management Devices Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global airway management devices market accounted for over US$ 1.7 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Airway Management Devices Market include:

Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Group plc., Ambu A/S, KARL STORZ, Flexicare Medical Limited, Verathon, Inc., Intersurgical Ltd, Vyaire Medical, Inc., and VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, among others.

The adoption of airway management devices is increasing across key regions majorly due to the growing geriatric population globally and the rising number of patients suffering from respiratory diseases. According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, more than 25 million in the U.S. are suffering from asthma and 14.8 million adults have been diagnosed with COPD. Also, according to the WHO, smoking is a primary cause for COPD and more than 1 billion people inhale outdoor polluted air exposed to tobacco. These factors are leading to an upsurge in the airway management devices market.

The Airway Management Devices Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product Type (Infraglottic Airway Management Devices, Supraglottic Airway Management Devices, Laryngoscopes, and Resuscitators), By Age Group (Adult and Pediatric), and By End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers)

