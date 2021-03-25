Inflation Device Market is segmented by application, type, component, material, and geography

Physicians must be careful while performing balloon angioplasty procedures to avoid serious injuries such as rupturing or dissecting a wall of the vessel. In minimally invasive surgeries, an in?ation device is used to in?ate the balloon, which is used in these surgeries, to monitor the pressure in the balloon during the procedure, and to de?ate the balloon after dilation. During the surgical procedure, inflation device provides the physician with an easier means to initiate & monitor balloon inflation as the device is handheld and with automatic pressure monitors. During surgical procedures, the deflation speed is critical; minimal time needs to be spent on turning handles or prepping syringes.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Inflation Device Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the Global Inflation Device Market accounted for over US$ 460 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Inflation Device Market include:

ADVANCED LIFESCIENCES PVT. LTD., Merit Medical Systems., Acclarent, Inc., Atrion Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, BD., Cardinal Health., CONMED Corporation., Cook, and others.

The market growth of inflation devices can be attributed to rising geriatric populations, as they are more prone to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which is a major factor driving the adoption of interventional cardiology procedures that utilize inflation devices. According to American Heart Association, Inc., more than 51% of cardiovascular procedures were performed on people in the age group, 65 years & older and more than 58% of heart transplant recipients were in the age group, 50 years & older. Moreover, the higher acceptance rate of minimally invasive surgeries over traditional surgeries is anticipated to contribute to the high number of surgical procedures, further resulting in the increased requirement for inflation devices. These factors are contributing significantly toward market growth. Additionally, the development and modernization of healthcare facilities, coupled with improvised reimbursement Medicare policies for surgical procedures, are fueling market growth.

The Inflation Device Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Display Type (Digital Inflation Devices and Analog Inflation Devices), Capacity (60ml, 30ml, and 20ml), Application (Urological Procedures, Gastroenterological Procedures, Interventional Radiology, and Interventional Cardiology) and End-User (Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Hospitals & Clinics)

