Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market Top countries data 2021 : Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis and forecast By 360 Market Updates

Phenylketonuria (PKU) refers to a genetic disorder and the disease is inherited from one’s parents. The patient suffers from a metabolic defect, in which the body stops being able to break down phenylalanine amino acid that is compromised of protein. Phenylalanine starts getting stored in the blood stream and it damages the brain in consequence.

PKU is caused due a defect in the gene which helps to produce phenylalanine hydroxylase. Absence of phenylalanine hydroxylase leads to a buildup of phenylalanine in the body. Timely diagnosis and treatment helps in terminating the symptoms of PKU and avoid brain damage.

The classification of Phenylketonuria (PKU) includes medications, supplements and others, and the revenue proportion of supplements in 2016 is about 34.48% and the revenue proportion of medications is about 42.47%.

Phenylketonuria (PKU) is widely used in household, hospital and other field. The most proportion of Phenylketonuria (PKU) is in household, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 61.54%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 57.18% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29.28%.

The Global Phenylketonuria (PKU) market is valued at million USD in 2018 and will reach million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Phenylketonuria (PKU) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Biomarin

Vitaflo

Mead Johnson

Nutricia

Abbott

Prominmetabolics

Cambrooke

Juvela

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Medications

Supplements

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Phenylketonuria (PKU) market for each application, including:

Household