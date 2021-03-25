Pulse Tube Cryocoolers Market Top countries data 2021 Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by By 360 Market Updates

360 Market Updates adds Global Pulse Tube Cryocoolers Market 2021 report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more. Pulse Tube Cryocoolers Market provides AN in-depth statement on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise knowledge, region-wise knowledge, and country-wise knowledge are offered within the full study.

The pulse tube refrigerator (PTR) or pulse tube cryocooler is a developing technology that emerged largely in the early 1980s with a series of other innovations in the broader field of thermoacoustics. In contrast with other cryocoolers (e.g. Stirling cryocooler and GM-refrigerators), this cryocooler can be made without moving parts in the low temperature part of the device, making the cooler suitable for a wide variety of applications.

Pulse tube cryocoolers are used in industrial applications such as semiconductor fabrication and in military applications such as for the cooling of infrared sensors. Pulse tubes are also being developed for cooling of astronomical detectors where liquid cryogens are typically used, such as the Atacama Cosmology Telescope or the Qubic experiment (an interferometer for cosmology studies). PTRs are used as precoolers of dilution refrigerators. Pulse tubes will be particularly useful in space-based telescopes where it is not possible to replenish the cryogens as they are depleted. It has also been suggested that pulse tubes could be used to liquefy oxygen on Mars.

The pulse tube cryocooler market based on type is segmented into single-stage and two-stage pulse tube cryocoolers. The market for two-stage pulse tube cryocoolers is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022 in the global pulse tube cryocooler market. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market include growing adoption of these pulse tube cryocoolers in a variety of applications such as space, military, electronic, and commercial among others.

The key pulse tube cryocooler system providers from North America, Europe and Japan led the global pulse tube cryocooler market in 2016. These companies have been providing their offerings worldwide and are focusing on expanding their positions in the key markets in APAC and Row. Some of the major companies have adopted strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product launches, capacity expansions, and joint ventures to expand their global presence and increase their market shares.

The global pulse tube cryocooler market in the Americas held the largest share in 2016; however, the market in APAC is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market include the increasing adoption of wide range of pulse tube cryocoolers in semiconductor fabrication, military, and space applications among others.

The Global Pulse Tube Cryocoolers market is valued at 240 million USD in 2018 and will reach 350 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Pulse Tube Cryocoolers market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

