Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Top countries data 2021 Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to By 360 Market Updates

PET scanner is a type of nuclear medicine imaging. The scan uses a special dye that has radioactive tracers.

, Positron-emission tomography (PET) is a nuclear medicine functional imaging technique that is used to observe metabolic processes in the body. The system detects pairs of gamma rays emitted indirectly by a positron-emitting radionuclide (tracer), which is introduced into the body on a biologically active molecule. Three-dimensional images of tracer concentration within the body are then constructed by computer analysis. In modern PET-CT scanners, three-dimensional imaging is often accomplished with the aid of a CT X-ray scan performed on the patient during the same session, in the same machine.

In the last several years, global market of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 2.6%. In 2016, global revenue of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners is nearly 730 million USD; the actual sale is about 721 units.

The classification of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners includes PET-CT, PET-MR and Other; and the sales proportion of PET-CT in 2016 is about 94.2%.

The Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market is valued at 740 million USD in 2018 and will reach 810 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

GE

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba

Hitachi

Neusoft

Topgrade HealthCare

The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

PET-CT

PET-MR

The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts. For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market for each application, including:

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology