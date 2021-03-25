Flip Chip Bonder Market Top countries data 2021 Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast By 360 Market Updates

The Flip Chip Bonder report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. Flip Chip Bonder Market Report Highlights key rising opportunities of the fastest growing Flip Chip Bonder Market with Key Regions Considering assessment of the present market.
Flip chip is a method used for components or devices that can be bonded directly onto a substrate, board or carrier face-down. The connection is made through conductive bumps placed on the surface of the die. The placing process amounts to the following:, 1. Die is picked up and place on a “flipping device”, 2. Die is “flipped” and moved to hover over the substrate (or board or carrier) where bumps reside-precisely positioned in their previously defined positions, 3. The tool then places the die on the bump with a programmed amount of force, Flip chip bumping is a vital step to the process. The bump provides the necessary electrical connection between the die and the substrate, provides thermal conduction through the two materials, acts as a “spacer” to prevent electrical shorts and provides mechanical support.
Flip chips avoid wire bonding and therefore are able to be much smaller than their counterparts. Flip chip processes have been around for more than 40 years. Since then, thousands of applications have taken advantage of the size and cost benefits enabled by the flip chip assembly method.
Flip Chip Bonder industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe, US and Asia. As for the downstream market, China sales accounted for more than 22.71% of the total sales of global Flip Chip Bonder in 2016. Besi is the world leading manufacturer in Global Flip Chip Bonder market with the market share of 28.64%, in terms of revenue. China market is expected to be the biggest market with sales market share of 25.67% in 2022.
Despite the presence of competition problems, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.
Although sales of Flip Chip Bonder brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk enter this market.
The Flip Chip Bonder market was valued at 250 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 620 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flip Chip Bonder.
This report studies the global market size of Flip Chip Bonder in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Flip Chip Bonder in these regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Flip Chip Bonder:
- History Year: 2014-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Year 2021 to 2025
Global Flip Chip Bonder Industry 2019 Market Research Report provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.
