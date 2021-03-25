Neurofeedback Market Top countries data 2021 Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast By 360 Market Updates

360 Market Updates adds Global Neurofeedback Market 2021 report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more. Neurofeedback Market provides AN in-depth statement on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise knowledge, region-wise knowledge, and country-wise knowledge are offered within the full study.

Neurofeedback is a non-invasive method of direct brain function training. It is also a type of biofeedback and is therefore, also called EEG Biofeedback. It uses the electrodes (which act like tiny microphones) placed on the client’s scalp to record and amplify the EEG, or brainwaves and control auditory, visual, and/or tactile feedback which allows learning to take place. This operant learning initiates self-regulation and enhances relaxation, both necessary components of good brain function.

The fast growth of Neurofeedback system market largely caused by the introduction of smart portable device. The production is increasing largely and the price is decreasing. These new products mainly introduced in North American and Asia regions.

North America is the largest supplier of Neurofeedback System, with a production market share nearly 60% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Neurofeedback System, enjoying production market share nearly 20.5% in 2016.

North America is also the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 57% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19%.

In 2018, The Global Neurofeedback market size was 37 million USD and it is expected to reach 57 million USD by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.

BrainMaster Technologies

BEE Medic

Brainquiry

Mitsar

Thought Technology

Mind Media

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF)

Low-energy Neurofeedback System (LENS)

Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Neurofeedback market for each application, including: –

ADHD Treatment

Other Clinic Use