Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) Market Top countries data 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by Regional Forecast By 360 Market Updates

Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) is a testing and analytical instrument that measures the physical properties of solids and polymer melts, reports modulus and damping, and is programmable to measure the relationship between the force, stress, strain, frequency and temperature.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the dynamic mechanical analyzer industry is generally at a more advanced level. Manufacturers of dynamic mechanical analyzer are mainly in US and Europe, which occupied more than 80% of production in total in 2015.

The dynamic mechanical analyzer industry is a high concentration industry. TA Instruments in the USA is the leader of dynamic mechanical analyzer in global market, others famous manufacturers are Netzsch, Hitachi High-Technologies, Mettler-Toledo, PerkinElmer, Metravib(Acoem) and Anton Paar.

Despite the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese companies are unable to manufacture the products. Now they accelerate their steps to research and development and have made a lot of progress. But it is still a long way for them to chase.

The Global Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) market is valued at 57 million USD in 2018 and will reach 73 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

TA Instruments

Netzsch

Hitachi High – Technologies

Mettler – Toledo

PerkinElmer

Metravib

Forced Resonance Analyzers

Research Institute