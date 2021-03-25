Pipe Wrenches Market Top countries data 2021 Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape and Analysis Research Report By 360 Market Updates

Pipe Wrenches Market report exhibits a pin-point breakdown of Industry dependent on type, applications, and research. Development methodologies involved by these organizations are research in detail in the report. The market size region gives the Pipe Wrenches market incomes, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecast. Pipe Wrenches Market 2021 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

The pipe wrench (US), Stillson wrench or Stillsons (UK) is an adjustable wrench used for turning soft iron pipes and fittings with a rounded surface. The design of the adjustable jaw allows it to lock in the frame, such that any forward pressure on the handle tends to pull the jaws tighter together. Teeth angled in the direction of turn dig into the soft pipe. They are not intended for use on hardened steel hex nuts or other fittings because they would ruin the head; however, if a hex nut is soft enough that it becomes rounded beyond use with standard wrenches, a pipe wrench is sometimes used to break the bolt or nut free. Pipe wrenches are usually sold in the following sizes (by length of handle): 10, 12, 14, 18, 24, 36, and 48 inches, although smaller and larger sizes are available as well. They are usually made of cast steel. Today, aluminum is also used to construct the body of the wrench, while the teeth and jaw remain steel. Teeth, and jaw kits (which also contain adjustment rings and springs) can be bought to repair broken wrenches, as this is cheaper than buying a new wrench.

, First, as for the global Pipe Wrenches industry, the industry concentration rate is not high. The top 5 manufacturers have 41.32% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Stanley Black & Decker which has 12.68% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Pipe Wrenches industry. The manufacturers following Stanley Black & Decker are TTI Group and Apex Tool Group, which respectively has 8.18% and 7.37% market share globally.

Second, the global consumption of Pipe Wrenches products rises up from 9002 units in 2012 to 11486 units in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 6.90%. At the same time, the revenue of world Pipe Wrenches sales market has a rise from 541.90 m dollars to 635.91 m dollars. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the Pipe Wrenches products, which is the result of the spurring needs of downstream customers.

Third, as for The Pipe Wrenches market, it will still show optimistic trend, and technological trends in the market will stay stable.

The Pipe Wrenches market was valued at 670 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 850 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Pipe Wrenches.

Stanley

RIDGID

TTI Group

Apex Tool Group

SNAP-ON

Irwin

REED

Stahlwille

Wiha Tools

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Small Size (Length≤200 mm)

Medium Size (200 mm<Length≤800 mm)

The Pipe Wrenches Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Pipe Wrenches market for each application, including:

Petrochemical Pipeline

Civil Pipeline