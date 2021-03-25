Robotic Arm (RA) Market Top countries data 2021 : Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis and forecast By 360 Market Updates

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

Entertainment RA with Cameras is a type of robotic arm with camera used for entertainment.

Entertainment RA with cameras, a type of kinescope, is included 6 axis, 7 axis, other entertainment RA with cameras in the report. The entertainment RA with cameras is mainly used for nail care of Broadcast Automation, Staging (live stage), Sports, Film & TVCM, Others.

, The global average price of entertainment RA with cameras is in the increasing trend in 2011-2016, from about 8977 $/Unit in 2011 to 8788 $/Unit in 2016. As the technical goods, the price will be in declining trend while the price of the raw material (e.g. Steel) will be reduced.

, Europe is the biggest market for entertainment RA with cameras, and produced about 19.9 kilo units (more than half of the global total) of entertainment RA with cameras in 2015.USA, Germany, China, France and Canada are other key producers of the product, the five took up about 70% of the market.

, And Europe is the largest sales market of entertainment RA with cameras in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. European sales volume took up about 41% the global market in 2015. And Europe is the largest exporter of entertainment RA with cameras in the world at present. North America is the second largest market in the report with a consumption share of 18% in 2015. Other key markets are China, Japan, etc.

, Currently, Ross, AR+, MR Motion Control, Camerobot, PhotoRobot, Electric Friends, Dongxu Robotics and Hanson Creative are the key players in the global entertainment RA with cameras market, and the 8 players took up about 60% of the global market in 2015. Dongxu Robotics and Hanson Creative are two of the top brands in China.

, Although sales of entertainment RA with cameras brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends that the new entrants do not enter into the entertainment RA with cameras field if you just have money but no technical advantage, brand advantage or downstream support.

, The Robotic Arm (RA) market was valued at 340 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 440 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Robotic Arm (RA).

Ross

AR+

MR Motion Control

Camerobot

PhotoRobot

Electric Friends

Dongxu Robotics

The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

6 axis

7 axis

The Robotic Arm (RA) Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Broadcast Automation

Staging (live stage)

Sports

Film & TVCM