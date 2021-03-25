Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Top countries data 2021 Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by By 360 Market Updates

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Negative Pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is used to treat acute and chronic wounds. A vacuum source creates continuous or intermittent negative pressure inside the wound to remove fluid, exudates, and infectious materials to prepare the wound for healing and closure.1 NPWT systems consist of a vacuum pump, drainage tubing, foam or gauze wound dressing, and an adhesive film dressing that covers and seals the wound.

North America is the largest market of negative pressure wound therapy, both in production and consumption. In 2015, North America supplied more than 60% and consumed more than 50% of the global negative pressure wound therapy.

, Europe is the second largest market, following North America. Asia area is the emerging market with a higher growth rate. While the negative pressure wound therapy industry in Asia market is still underdevelopment with many hospitals and patients are still using common gauze to cure wound.

, In recent years, disposable negative pressure wound therapy is more and more popular. Among them, PICO single use product provided by Smith & Nephew is outstanding.

, The Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market is valued at 1400 million USD in 2018 and will reach 2230 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Acelity (KCI)

Smith & Nephew

Cardinal Health

Devon

Medela

Triage Meditech

WuHan VSD

The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Conventional NPWT Devices

Disposable NPWT Devices

Hospitals

Clinics