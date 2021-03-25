Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market Top countries data 2021 – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast By 360 Market Updates

The Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. 360 Market Updates adds Global Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market 2021 report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

A self-contained breathing apparatus, or SCBA, sometimes referred to as a compressed air breathing apparatus (CABA), or simply breathing apparatus (BA), is a device worn by rescue workers, firefighters, and others to provide breathable air in an immediately dangerous to life or health atmosphere (IDLH). When not used underwater, they are sometimes called industrial breathing sets. The term self-contained means that the breathing set is not dependent on a remote supply (e.g.

through a long hose). If designed for use under water, it is called SCUBA (self-contained underwater breathing apparatus).

The classification of Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) includes open-circuit SCBA and closed-circuit SCBA, and the proportion of open-circuit SCBA in 2016 is about 65%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36% in 2016. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

Market competition is intense. MSA, Scott Safety, Honeywell and Dräger, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) market was valued at million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach million USD by 2025, at a CAGR during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA).

Additionally, the Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) market trend provides a comprehensive study of prime players at intervals the market by lightness their product description, business overview, and business strategy.

Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market:

MSA

Scott Safety

Honeywell

Dräger

Interspiro

Cam Lock

Shigematsu

Avon

Matisec

Sinoma

On the basis of Product Type:

Open-Circuit SCBA

For the end users/applications:

Fire Fighting

Industrial Use