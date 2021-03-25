Viral Vector Manufacturing Market is segmented by application, type, component, material, and geography

The growth of the viral vector manufacturing market can be attributed to several factors such as increased incidences of infectious diseases, increased utilization of viral vectors to develop gene therapies and vaccines, and increased support & investments in gene therapies and vaccines. However, challenges associated with viral vector production & manufacturing, the presence of stringent regulatory policies, and risks associated with viral vectors may hamper the growth of the vector industry over the forecast period.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Viral Vector Manufacturing Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global viral vector manufacturing market accounted for over US$ 350 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Viral Vector Manufacturing Market include:

Spark Therapeutics

• Brammer Bio

• Merck KGaA

• Lonza

• Oxford BioMedica

• uniQure

• CGT Catapult

• Novasep

• Creative Biogene

• andThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• among others.

Due to the increasing incidences of various life-threatening diseases, such as diabetes, heart diseases, HIV, cancer, and hemophilia A, the development of therapies involving viral vectors is in high demand. Scientists utilize viral vectors to establish curative medicines for cancers including prostate cancer, skin melanoma, lung & bronchial cancer, and others. This is because viral vectors are a promising method for vaccine production and gene therapy. Thus, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases during the forecast period will contribute to the growing global demand for viral vectors at a CAGR of over 15 percent.

The Viral Vector Manufacturing Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Type (Adenoviral Vectors, Retroviral Vectors, and Adeno-associated Viral Vectors), By Disease Indication (Cancer, Genetic Disorders, and Infectious Disease), By Application (Vaccinology andGene Therapy), and By End-User (Research Institutionsand Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies)

