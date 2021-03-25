Flame Retardant Market Strategy, Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Report Analysis and Share by Forecast 2026

“This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardant in global, including the following market information:

Global Flame Retardant Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Flame Retardant Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)

Global top five Flame Retardant companies in 2020 (%)

The global Flame Retardant market was valued at 2165.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2721.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Flame Retardant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flame Retardant Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Organic Halogen Flame Retardant

Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant

Inorganic Flame Retardant

Global Flame Retardant Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Wire and Cable

Electronic and Electrical

Automobile

Construction

Others

Global Flame Retardant Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Flame Retardant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flame Retardant revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flame Retardant revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Flame Retardant sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Flame Retardant sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lanxess

Albemarle

Icl-Group

BASF

Clariant

Adeka

DAIHACHI CHEMICAL

Teijin

NIHON SEIKO

Stahl

THOR

AK Chemtech

Wansheng

Yoke Technology

Haiwang Chemical

ENTER CHEMICAL

Weidong Chemical

Laiyu Chemical

Moris Tech

TAIXING ADVANCED MATERIAL

Tianyi Chemical

Brother Sci.&Tech

Taizhou New Material

SULI

JLS Flame Retardants Chemical

Shunchang Chemical

Faretar

Phosphor Chemical

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports



Chapter Two: Global Flame Retardant Overall Market Size



Chapter Three: Company Landscape



Chapter Four: Sights by Product



Chapter Five: Sights by Application



Chapter Six: Sights by Region



Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles



Chapter Eight: Global Flame Retardant Production Capacity, Analysis



Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints



Chapter Ten: Flame Retardant Supply Chain Analysis



