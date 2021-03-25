Global Millimetre Wave Technology Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product, Frequency band, License Type, Application, Component and Region

Global report on Millimetre Wave Technology market.The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Millimetre Wave Technology will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

The recent key development in the global millimetre wave technology market, In February 2018, Siklu Inc., a market leader in the millimetre wave technology, announced the launch of its full-duplex wireless solution that provides reliable fibre extension solution – EtherHaul 8010.

Scope of Global Millimetre Wave Technology Market

Global Millimetre Wave Technology Market, By Product

• Scanner Systems

o Active Systems

o Passive Systems

• Radar and Satellite Communications Systems

o Perimeter Surveillance Radar Systems

o Application-Specific Radar Systems

o Satellite Communication Systems

• Telecommunication Equipment

o Mobile Backhaul Equipment

 Small-Cell Equipment

 Macrocell Equipment

Global Millimetre Wave Technology Market, By Frequency Band

• Band between 24 GHz and 57 GHz

• Band between 57 GHz and 86 GHz

o E-Band

o V-Band

• Band between 86 GHz and 300 GHz

Global Millimetre Wave Technology Market, By License Type

• Light Licensed Frequency Millimetre Wave

• Unlicensed Frequency Millimetre Wave

• Fully Licensed Frequency Millimetre Wave

Global Millimetre Wave Technology Market, By Application

• Mobile and Telecom

o 5G Cellular (Inception in 2020/2021)

• Consumer and Commercial

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Automotive and Transportation

o Autonomous Vehicle

• Military, Defense, and Aerospace

• Imaging

Global Millimetre Wave Technology Market, By Component

• Antennas and Transceiver Components

• Frequency Sources and Related Components

• Communication and Networking Components

• Imaging Components

• RF and Radio Components

• Sensors and Controls

• Interface Components

• Power and Battery Components

Global Millimetre Wave Technology Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Millimetre Wave Technology Market

• Bridgewave Communications, Inc.

• Keysight Technologies

• NEC Corporation

• Sage Millimetre, Inc.

• Siklu Communication Ltd

• Aviat Networks, Inc.

• Farran Technology

• Millimetre Wave Products Inc.

• Millivision Technologies

• Vubiq Networks, Inc

• E-Band Communications, LLC

• Smiths Group PLC.

• L3 Technologies, Inc.

• Elva-1

• Proxim Wireless

The Millimetre Wave Technology market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

Millimetre Wave Technology Market Regional Analysis

By region, Millimetre Wave Technology Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

