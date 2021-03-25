Global Digital Fault Recorder Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Installation, Stations,Application and Geography.

Global report on Digital Fault Recorder market.The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Digital Fault Recorder will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

A digital fault recorder is a device, which is used to monitor, access, and optimize any disturbance that is present on the grid, power plants, and substations. Digital fault recorder provisions the critical information within the substation and records this data in a remote enterprise network location for stable storage and analysis. Digital fault recorder provides the benefits such as secure data collection, meeting requirements of international fault recording standards, and offering a permanent detailed record of all substation activity at a nominal cost.

An upsurge in the need for dependable power supply systems and increasing demand for the cardinal substation are expected to drive the digital fault recorder market. The governments of the developing economies are focusing to increase power grid infrastructures is one of the key drivers for the digital fault recorder market. Digital fault recorder devices are providing a helpful platform by increasing awareness about environmental protection, various targets associated with energy efficiency.

The transmission segment is expected to dominate the digital fault recorder market. The growth of this segment is likely to be determined by the increase in investments in the power transmission infrastructure across the globe.

Based on the station, an automated segment is expected to grow at a high rate CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to its feature such as it enables to remotely monitor, control, and coordinate the transmission and distribution components installed in the substation. An upsurge in demand for retrofitting the conventional substations to upgrade the aging infrastructure is one of the key drivers for the automated segment.

The automated digital fault recorder benefits in applications such as remote monitoring, controlling, and coordinating various transmission and distribution. Need to advancement the aging, existing power infrastructure, the demand to retrofit the traditional digital fault recorder substations will drive the growth of the automated digital fault recorders.

The report provides a detailed overview of the Global Digital Fault Recorder Market including regional analysis information. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to share significant growth in the digital fault recorder market. The growth is attributed to the rising government investment in power grid infrastructure. The Chinese government is expected to invest nearly US $315 billion to improve power grid infrastructure by 2020. They are also planning to invest around USD 27.5 billion towards the development of a transmission network. Increasing investment in China is likely to drive the market for digital fault recorder.

The Scope of the Report for Global Digital Fault Recorder Market

Global Digital Fault Recorder Market, by Type

• Dedicated DFR

• Multifunctional DFR

Global Digital Fault Recorder Market, by Installation

• Generation

• Transmission

• Distribution

Global Digital Fault Recorder Market, by Voltage

• Less than 66 kV

• 66–220 kV

• Above 220 kV

Global Digital Fault Recorder Market, by Station

• Non-automated

• Automated

Global Cable Glands Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in the Global Cable Glands Market

• AMETEK.Inc.

• DUCATI Energia Spa

• ERL Phase Power Technologies Ltd

• Elspec LTD

• General Electric Company

• KoCoSMesstechnik AG

• Kinkei System Corporation

• LogicLabs.r.l.

• Prosoft-Systems Ltd.

• Qualitrol Company LLC

• Siemens AG

• ABB

• E-Max Instruments

• Procom Systems

The Digital Fault Recorder market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

Digital Fault Recorder Market Regional Analysis

By region, Digital Fault Recorder Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

