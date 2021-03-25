Global Unified Communications Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Product, Organization Size, Application, End Users and Regio

Global report on Unified Communications market.The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Unified Communications will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

Global Unified Communications Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the application, IP Telephony is expected to hold a major share of XX% in the unified communications market over the upcoming period, owing to the extensive usage of IP telephony applications for enabling real-time enterprise communication with internal as well as external stakeholders around the enterprises. Within the telephony market, IP phones will secure a significant share over the timeline as they serve as multimedia endpoints to bring capabilities such as voice into data and video applications.

The conferencing platforms are anticipated to grow at the CAGR over 12% during the forecast period. Conferencing solutions in enterprise communication functions are offers several major benefits such as employee satisfaction, better business relationships, enhanced communication, and improved competitive advantage. The solutions also allow faster problem-solving and increased innovation among employees.

Global Unified Communications Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the unified communications market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was accounted for US$ XX Mn in 2019 for unified communications market and is estimated to reach US$ Mn end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX%. Owing to the availability of innovative communication and IT infrastructure in the region, especially in the U.S. unified communications market. An increase in demand for connected interfaces, growth associated with cloud technology, and penetration of bring your own devices (BYOD) in the developed countries are driving the market growth in North America.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the near future. The region is expected to hold the XX% of market share in the upcoming period thanks to increasing emphasis on simplification and lowering the cost of communication infrastructure in the region. Moreover, an increasing trend in the accessibility of low-cost smartphones are being observed in countries such as India and China due to the entering of new manufacturers in the market, which is projected to facilitate the adoption of UC solutions in the region in the upcoming period.

A report covers the recent development in market for the unified communications market e.g., Recently, Yamaha Unified Communication declared a new partner program. The channel partner program was available to the official Yamaha Unified Communication partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

For instance, in March 2018, Plantronics make a definitive agreement to acquire Polycom in a cash and stock transaction for US$ XX Bn enterprise value. The acquisition was intended at accelerating Plantronics’ vision of providing advanced UCC capabilities to its customers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of global Unified Communications market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding global Unified Communications market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global Unified Communications market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Unified Communications market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Unified Communications Market:

Global Unified Communications Market, by Product:

• Hosted

• On-premise

Global Unified Communications Market, by Organization Size:

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Global Unified Communications Market, by Application:

• Audio & Video Conferencing

• IP Telephony

• Conferencing

• Mobility

• Instant and Unified Messaging

• IM and Presence

• Contact Centre

Global Unified Communications Market, by End User:

• Energy and Utilities

• IT and Telecom

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• BFSI

• Public Sector

• Aerospace and Defense

• Others

Global Unified Communications Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Unified Communications Market, Major Players:

• Aastra

• Alcatel-Lucent

• At&T

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Connect solutions

• Hewlett-Packard

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft

• Siemens Enterprise Communications

• Verizon Communications

• NEC Corporation

• Avaya

• Mitel

• Huawei

• Unify

• Google

• Nextiva

• Genesys

• Star2Star

• Vonage.

The Unified Communications market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

By region, Unified Communications Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

