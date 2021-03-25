Servo Motors and Drives Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global Servo Motors and Drives Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, the global Servo Motors and Drives Market was valued at USD 11.80 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 18.92 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Servo Motors and Drives?

Servo motors and drives are the machineries which is used in order to require precise position control. These are used for the purpose of automation of industrial processes. Servo Motors and Drives have application in following sector: packaging machines, automobile manufacturing industries, food processing, health care industries, semiconductors and robotics. Servo motors are further segmented on the basis on the technology into DC brushless, DC Brushed, AC motors and linear servo motors. Similarly, servo drives are segmented into DC servo drives, AC servo drives and adjustable speed drives

Global Servo Motors and Drives Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Advancement and rapidly growing automation sector, ease of use, integration of motion control components in motors & drives, adoption of energy-efficient international standards and guidelines on energy efficiency have been driving the global servo motors and drives market. On the other hand, market risk & uncertainty and lacking skilled & trained workforce might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Servo Motors and Drives Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Servo Motors and Drives Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Electronic Shelf Label Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Danaher Corporation, ABB, FANUC FA, Siemens AG, Galil Motion Control, General Electric, Bosch Rexroth and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Servo Motors and Drives Market Segmentation, by Offering

• Motor Components

o Sensors

o Encoders

o Controller Modules

o Others

• Drive Components

o Electronic Amplifiers

o Sensors

o Control System

o Others

• Software & Services

Global Servo Motors and Drives Market Segmentation, by Type

• Motor Type

o AC Servo Motors

o DC Brushless Motors

o Brushed DC Motors

o Linear Servo Motors

• Drive Type

o AC Servo Drives

o DC Servo Drives

o Adjustable Speed Drives

o Others

Global Servo Motors and Drives Market Segmentation, by Voltage Range

• Low Voltage

• Medium Voltage

Global Servo Motors and Drives Market Segmentation, by Communication Protocol

• Fieldbus

• Industrial Ethernet

• Wireless

Global Servo Motors and Drives Market Segmentation, by Industry

• Automotive & Transportation

• Semiconductor & Electronics

• Food Processing

• Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

• Packaging

• Printing & Paper

• Others

Global Servo Motors and Drives Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

