Automotive Electronics Market Size, Growth, Analysis, Outlook by Trends, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Global Automotive Electronics Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, the Global Automotive Electronics Market was valued at USD 3.51 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.15 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Automotive Electronics?

Automotive electronics are defined as the electronic operated systems used in vehicles. These systems are used in Electronic fuel injection, airbag, advanced driver assistance and infotainment in order to enhance the overall efficiency of the combined system. Automotive electronics can be subjected to more extreme temperature ranges than commercial. These electronic systems have application in following: Engine electronics, Transmission electronics, Chassis electronics, Driver assistance, Entertainment systems and Electronic Integrated Cockpit systems

Global Automotive Electronics Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Growing popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles, technological advances in vehicles, government initiatives taken in developed countries have been driving the global automotive electronics market. On the other hand, issues of loss of critical vehicular information through automotive electronics might hinder the overall market at a global level.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Automotive Electronics Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Automotive Electronics Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Automotive Electronics Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp, OMRON Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., ST Microelectronics N.V., NXP Semiconductor NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Automotive Electronics Market Segmentation, by Vehicle type

• Motor Components

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Others

Global Automotive Electronics Market Segmentation, by Application

• Advanced Driver Assistance

• Body Electronics

• Entertainment

• Powertrain

• Safety Systems

Global Automotive Electronics Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

