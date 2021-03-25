Elevator and Escalator Market Analysis, Trends and CAGR Projections 2021-2025

Global Elevator and Escalator Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Elevator and Escalator Market was valued at USD 101.41 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 149.58 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.88% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Elevator and Escalator?

Elevators and Escalators are both typically used as a form of vertical transport. Elevators are most traditionally powered by electrical motors and have various types which include passenger elevators, freight elevators and others. The elevator is a closed cabin that is within a vertical shaft, which can be used for the transport between one level or floor to another. Escalators on the other hand are moving stairways that allow people to move from one floor to another. Escalators are typically very slow moving, while elevators have the capacity to move at greater speeds.

Global Elevator and Escalator Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

There are several benefits to elevators and escalators such as the ease of travelling form one floor to another, the ability to transport heavy loads without the requirement of much effort as well as the many applications in which elevators and escalators can be used. These factors can be said to be driving the growth of the elevator and escalator market. Factors such as the amount of energy consumption that arises through the implementation of elevators and escalators, as well as initial high cost of implementation are restraining the growth of the market.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Elevator and Escalator Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Elevator and Escalator Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Elevator and Escalator Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as United Technologies, Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Kone Corporation, Electra Ltd., Schindler Holding Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Thyssenkrupp AG and Fujitec Co., Ltd. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Elevator Market , By Type

• Passenger elevator

• Freight Elevator

• Others

Global Elevator And Escalator Market, By Service

• New Installation

• Maintenance & Repair

• Modernization

Global Elevator And Escalator Market , By Elevator Technology

• Traction

• Machine Room-Less (MRL) Traction

• Hydraulic

Global Elevator And Escalator Market, By End-Use Sector

• Residential Sector

• Commercial Sector

• Institutional Sector

• Infrastructural Sector

• Others

Global Elevator and Escalator Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

