Blow Molding Resins Market 2021 Size, Share, Current trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global Blow Molding Resins Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global BLOW MOLDING RESINS Market was valued at USD 37.02 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 63.91 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

What Is Blow Molding Resins?

Blow Molding Resin are the substrates that are used in blow molding process. Blow molding is manufacturing process used for making a molten tube by using thermoplastic material as a substrate. This process involves placing of preform within a mold cavity and inflating the tube using compressed air in order to give shape to the cavity. After inflating, the part is left for cooling and then it is removed from mold. Different type of resins are used in this molding process such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polyvinyl chloride and many more. Blow molding resins are used in making various products such as industrial bulk containers, medical supplies and parts, toys, appliance components, household items, lawn & garden items, automotive components etc. Growing packaging industry contribute in the growth of Blow molding resin market.

Global Blow Molding Resins Market Outlook

Growing demand for blow molding resins in packaging industry and light-weighting automotive components made up of blow molding resins have been the growth of the global blow molding resins market. On the other hand, fluctuating crude oil prices might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

Global Blow Molding Resins Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Blow Molding Resins Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as DowDuPont, Eastman, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Solvay, Chevron Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABIC, INEOS, Formosa Plastics Corporation, and China National Petroleum Corporation. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

Global Blow Molding Resins Market Segmentation, by Type

• Polyethylene

• Polyethylene Terephthalate

• Polypropylene

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Others

Global Blow Molding Resins Market Segmentation, by Application

• Packaging

• Construction & Infrastructure

• Automotive & Transportation

• Others

Global Blow Molding Resins Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

