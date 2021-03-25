Global Premixed Grout Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

This report studies the Premixed Grout market, Grout is a particularly fluid form of concrete used to fill gaps. The Premixed Grout is the Grout which has been mixed well and could be used directly.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Premixed Grout in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Premixed Grout Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Premixed Grout Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Vietnam Premixed Grout Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Premixed Grout Market 2019 (%)

The global Premixed Grout market was valued at 727.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 839.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. While the Premixed Grout market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Premixed Grout manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Premixed Grout production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Premixed Grout Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam Premixed Grout Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Epoxy Premixed Grout

Non-Epoxy Premixed Grout

Vietnam Premixed Grout Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam Premixed Grout Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Indoor

Outdoor

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Premixed Grout Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Premixed Grout Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Premixed Grout Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Vietnam Premixed Grout Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

MAPLE

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

Custom Bulding Products

PROMA

Cemix

PAGEL, W. R. MEADOWS

LEIGU

