Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Market Size with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2025

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global Refrigerated Sea Transport Containers Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn in 2025, registering a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

In 2016, APAC accounted for the largest revenue share of with approximately one-third of the total market share, followed by South America and Europe. Refrigerated sea transportation deals with import and export of fresh foods, meat, flowers, pharmaceuticals, etc., between different regions across the globe. The growing demand for these commodities have set new dimension to the refrigerated transportation industry. As Sea transport being one of the economical and convenient mode of trade between nations and have been followed since decades, refrigerated sea transport is expected to grow in terms of container volumes through the forecast period.

The report also focuses on two key types of reefer container such as containerized reefer and specialized reefer. Over past decade the growth of specialized reefer is observed to be declining due to high maintenance cost, transportation and service charges. The growth of containerized reefers are owing to the technological advancements of refrigeration systems in the containers. The growth of reefer containers is further dependent on the commodities, the growing demands for commodities such as fresh produce, meat, beverages, pharmaceuticals from one region to other is accelerating the growth of refrigerated sea transport market and demand for more capacity of reefer containers.

China held the largest market share in Asia Pacific refrigerated sea transport containers market in 2015. China being one of the key countries in ship building and exporting business has contributes more than 40% to the APAC market. Although the refrigerated sea transport market for China would grow but the volumes in terms of TEU will witness a stringent growth rate owing to the declining reefer trades and diverted sea routes,

