Global DC-DC Converter Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Form Factor, Output Voltage, Input Voltage, Output Number, Product Type, Sales Channel, Verticals and Region.

Global report on DC-DC Converter market.The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for DC-DC Converter will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

The Non-Isolated DC-DC converters are expected to share significant growth in the dc-dc converter market. This type of DC-DC converters has certain advantages over the isolated DC-DC converters. They offer benefits at low cast and can be used for negative ground DC applications in vehicles, Non-isolated DC-DC converters deliver comparatively less blockage for noise. Application area of the non-isolated dc-dc converters contains point-of-load modules, cellphones, CPU and memory power supplies.

The 5V segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global dc-dc converter market owing to the increasing demand for electric vehicles, small UAVs, medical equipment, and consumer electronics, among others. These verticals are powered with 48V or less input voltage, which is typically required to step down to a lower intermediate bus voltage, precisely to either 12V, 5V, or even lower, to power the boards support within the system.

Asia Pacific region is projected to be the leading region in the global dc-dc converter market. leading position in the market is attributed to the rapid urbanization, growth in income, and rise in population. Additionally, rising growth in the use of paid TV channels is expected to increase the demand for technologically advanced and operative satellite launch along with power-efficient devices.

With rising fuel efficiency regulations, some of the key players in the automotive industry are focusing to deliver more efficient vehicle systems. These key players have been also focusing to develop and increase the converter product with more efficiency and higher power density at a cost-effective solution. The integration of the inverter and converter as a single unit is the current popular technology, which has been attracting automakers owing to its integrated and efficient functionality along with the smaller and lighter package.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global dc-dc converter market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global dc-dc converter market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Global DC-DC Converter Market, By Form Factor

• Quarter Brick

• Eighth Brick

• Half Brick

• Full Brick

• Sixteen Brick

Global DC-DC Converter Market, By Output Voltage

• 3.3V

• 5V

• 12V

Global DC-DC Converter Market, By Input Voltage

• <40V • 40-70V • >70V

Global DC-DC Converter Market, By Output Number

• Single Output

• Dual Output

• Three output

• Multi-Output

Global DC-DC Converter Market, By Product Type

• Isolated

• Non-isolated

Global DC-DC Converter Market, By Sales Channel

• Direct

• Indirect

Global DC-DC Converter Market, By Verticals

• Telecommunication

• Server, Storage & Network

• Industrial Robotics

• Aerospace & Defense

• Aircraft

 Unmanned aerial vehicles

 Satellite

• Medical

• Consumer

• Automotive

 EV

 FCV

 PHV

 HEV

• Audio Visual

Global DC-DC Converter Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global DC-DC Converter Market

• General Electric

• Ericsson

• Texas Instruments

• Artesyn Embedded Technologies

• Crane Aerospace and Electronics

• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• Delta Electronics Inc.

• Bel Fuse Corporation

• Vicor Corporation

• Wall Industries, Inc.

• FDK Corporation

• FUJITSU

• ON Semiconductor

• Cosel Co., Ltd

• Traco Electronic AG

• STMicroelectronics

The DC-DC Converter market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

DC-DC Converter Market Regional Analysis

By region, DC-DC Converter Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

