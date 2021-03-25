Global Additives for Coatings Market Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global market size of Additives for Coatings is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2025.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6112085-global-additives-for-coatings-market-report-2020-market
Global Additives for Coatings Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Additives for Coatings industry. The key insights of the report:
1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Additives for Coatings manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.
4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
5.The report estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Additives for Coatings industry.
6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Additives for Coatings Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-home-medical-system-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2029-2021-03-05
There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tyrosine-protein-kinase-receptor-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-10
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Additives for Coatings as well as some small players. At least 13 companies are included:
* Angus Chemical Company
* Lonza Group
* Buckman Laboratories International
* Cabot
* Cytec Industries
* Daikin Industries
For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.
The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Additives for Coatings market
* Product Type I
* Product Type II
* Product Type III
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.
* Application I
* Application II
* Application III
For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:
* North America
* South America
* Asia & Pacific
* Europe
* MEA (Middle East and Africa)
The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.
TABLECONTENTS
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Methodology
3.2.1 Primary Sources
3.2.2 Secondary Sources
3.2.3 Assumptions
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Additives for Coatings Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Additives for Coatings by Region
8.2 Import of Additives for Coatings by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Current Additives for Coatings in North America (2015-2020)
9.1 Additives for Coatings Supply
9.2 Additives for Coatings Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Current Additives for Coatings in South America (2015-2020)
10.1 Additives for Coatings Supply
10.2 Additives for Coatings Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Current Additives for Coatings in Asia & Pacific (2015-2020)
11.1 Additives for Coatings Supply
11.2 Additives for Coatings Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 ASEAN
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Current Additives for Coatings in Europe (2015-2020)
12.1 Additives for Coatings Supply
12.2 Additives for Coatings Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Current Additives for Coatings in MEA (2015-2020)
13.1 Additives for Coatings Supply
13.2 Additives for Coatings Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Iran
13.5.3 Israel
13.5.4 South Africa
13.5.5 GCC
13.5.6 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Additives for Coatings (2015-2020)
14.1 Additives for Coatings Supply
14.2 Additives for Coatings Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Additives for Coatings Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Additives for Coatings Supply Forecast
15.2 Additives for Coatings Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Angus Chemical Company
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Additives for Coatings Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Angus Chemical Company
16.1.4 Angus Chemical Company Additives for Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 Lonza Group
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Additives for Coatings Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Lonza Group
16.2.4 Lonza Group Additives for Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.3 Buckman Laboratories International
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Additives for Coatings Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Buckman Laboratories International
16.3.4 Buckman Laboratories International Additives for Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.4 Cabot
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Additives for Coatings Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Cabot
16.4.4 Cabot Additives for Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.5 Cytec Industries
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Additives for Coatings Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Cytec Industries
16.5.4 Cytec Industries Additives for Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.6 Daikin Industries
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Additives for Coatings Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Daikin Industries
16.6.4 Daikin Industries Additives for Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.7 Dynea
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Additives for Coatings Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Dynea
16.7.4 Dynea Additives for Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
……
……
Tables and Figures
Table Abbreviation and Acronyms List
Table Research Scope of Additives for Coatings Report
Table Primary Sources of Additives for Coatings Report
Table Secondary Sources of Additives for Coatings Report
Table Major Assumptions of Additives for Coatings Report
Figure Additives for Coatings Picture
Table Additives for Coatings Classification
Table Additives for Coatings Applications List
Table Drivers of Additives for Coatings Market
Table Restraints of Additives for Coatings Market
Table Opportunities of Additives for Coatings Market
Table Threats of Additives for Coatings Market
Table Raw Materials Suppliers List
Table Different Production Methods of Additives for Coatings
Table Cost Structure Analysis of Additives for Coatings
Table Key End Users List
Table Latest News of Additives for Coatings Market
Table Merger and Acquisition List
Table Planned/Future Project of Additives for Coatings Market
Table Policy of Additives for Coatings Market
Table 2015-2025 Regional Export of Additives for Coatings
Table 2015-2025 Regional Import of Additives for Coatings
Table 2015-2025 Regional Trade Balance
Figure 2015-2025 Regional Trade Balance
Table 2015-2025 North America Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Figure 2015-2025 North America Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and CAGR
Figure 2015-2025 North America Additives for Coatings Market Volume (Tons) and CAGR
Table 2015-2025 North America Additives for Coatings Demand (Tons) List by Application
Table 2015-2020 North America Additives for Coatings Key Players Sales (Tons) List
Table 2015-2020 North America Additives for Coatings Key Players Market Share List
Table 2015-2025 North America Additives for Coatings Demand (Tons) List by Type
Table 2015-2020 North America Additives for Coatings Price (USD/Ton) List by Type
Table 2015-2025 US Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 US Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Canada Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Canada Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Mexico Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Mexico Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 South America Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Figure 2015-2025 South America Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and CAGR
Figure 2015-2025 South America Additives for Coatings Market Volume (Tons) and CAGR
Table 2015-2025 South America Additives for Coatings Demand (Tons) List by Application
Table 2015-2020 South America Additives for Coatings Key Players Sales (Tons) List
Table 2015-2020 South America Additives for Coatings Key Players Market Share List
Table 2015-2025 South America Additives for Coatings Demand (Tons) List by Type
Table 2015-2020 South America Additives for Coatings Price (USD/Ton) List by Type
Table 2015-2025 Brazil Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Brazil Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Argentina Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Argentina Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Chile Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Chile Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Peru Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Peru Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Asia & Pacific Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Figure 2015-2025 Asia & Pacific Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and CAGR
Figure 2015-2025 Asia & Pacific Additives for Coatings Market Volume (Tons) and CAGR
Table 2015-2025 Asia & Pacific Additives for Coatings Demand (Tons) List by Application
Table 2015-2020 Asia & Pacific Additives for Coatings Key Players Sales (Tons) List
Table 2015-2020 Asia & Pacific Additives for Coatings Key Players Market Share List
Table 2015-2025 Asia & Pacific Additives for Coatings Demand (Tons) List by Type
Table 2015-2020 Asia & Pacific Additives for Coatings Price (USD/Ton) List by Type
Table 2015-2025 China Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 China Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 India Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 India Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Japan Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Japan Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 South Korea Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 South Korea Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 ASEAN Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) List
Table 2015-2025 ASEAN Additives for Coatings Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 ASEAN Additives for Coatings Import (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 ASEAN Additives for Coatings Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Australia Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Australia Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Europe Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Figure 2015-2025 Europe Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and CAGR
Figure 2015-2025 Europe Additives for Coatings Market Volume (Tons) and CAGR
Table 2015-2025 Europe Additives for Coatings Demand (Tons) List by Application
Table 2015-2020 Europe Additives for Coatings Key Players Sales (Tons) List
Table 2015-2020 Europe Additives for Coatings Key Players Market Share List
Table 2015-2025 Europe Additives for Coatings Demand (Tons) List by Type
Table 2015-2020 Europe Additives for Coatings Price (USD/Ton) List by Type
Table 2015-2025 Germany Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Germany Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 France Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 France Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 UK Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 UK Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Italy Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Italy Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Spain Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Spain Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Belgium Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Belgium Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Netherlands Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Netherlands Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Austria Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Austria Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Poland Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Poland Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Russia Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Russia Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 MEA Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Figure 2015-2025 MEA Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and CAGR
Figure 2015-2025 MEA Additives for Coatings Market Volume (Tons) and CAGR
Table 2015-2025 MEA Additives for Coatings Demand (Tons) List by Application
Table 2015-2020 MEA Additives for Coatings Key Players Sales (Tons) List
Table 2015-2020 MEA Additives for Coatings Key Players Market Share List
Table 2015-2025 MEA Additives for Coatings Demand (Tons) List by Type
Table 2015-2020 MEA Additives for Coatings Price (USD/Ton) List by Type
Table 2015-2025 Egypt Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Egypt Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Iran Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Iran Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Israel Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Israel Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 South Africa Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 South Africa Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 GCC Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 GCC Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Turkey Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Turkey Additives for Coatings Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2020 Global Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) List by Region
Table 2015-2020 Global Additives for Coatings Market Size Share List by Region
Table 2015-2020 Global Additives for Coatings Market Volume (Tons) List by Region
Table 2015-2020 Global Additives for Coatings Market Volume Share List by Region
Table 2015-2020 Global Additives for Coatings Demand (Tons) List by Application
Table 2015-2020 Global Additives for Coatings Demand Market Share List by Application
Table 2015-2020 Global Additives for Coatings Capacity (Tons) List
Table 2015-2020 Global Additives for Coatings Key Vendors Capacity Share List
Table 2015-2020 Global Additives for Coatings Key Vendors Production (Tons) List
Table 2015-2020 Global Additives for Coatings Key Vendors Production Share List
Figure 2015-2020 Global Additives for Coatings Capacity Production and Growth Rate
Table 2015-2020 Global Additives for Coatings Key Vendors Production Value (M USD) List
Figure 2015-2020 Global Additives for Coatings Production Value (M USD) and Growth Rate
Table 2015-2020 Global Additives for Coatings Key Vendors Production Value Share List
Table 2015-2020 Global Additives for Coatings Demand (Tons) List by Type
Table 2015-2020 Global Additives for Coatings Demand Market Share List by Type
Table 2015-2020 Regional Additives for Coatings Price (USD/Ton) List
Table 2020-2025 Global Additives for Coatings Market Size (M USD) List by Region
Table 2020-2025 Global Additives for Coatings Market Size Share List by Region
Table 2020-2025 Global Additives for Coatings Market Volume (Tons) List by Region
Table 2020-2025 Global Additives for Coatings Market Volume Share List by Region
Table 2020-2025 Global Additives for Coatings Demand (Tons) List by Application
Table 2020-2025 Global Additives for Coatings Demand Market Share List by Application
Table 2020-2025 Global Additives for Coatings Capacity (Tons) List
Table 2020-2025 Global Additives for Coatings Key Vendors Capacity Share List
Table 2020-2025 Global Additives for Coatings Key Vendors Production (Tons) List
Table 2020-2025 Global Additives for Coatings Key Vendors Production Share List
Figure 2020-2025 Global Additives for Coatings Capacity Production and Growth Rate
Table 2020-2025 Global Additives for Coatings Key Vendors Production Value (M USD) List
Figure 2020-2025 Global Additives for Coatings Production Value (M USD) and Growth Rate
Table 2020-2025 Global Additives for Coatings Key Vendors Production Value Share List
Table 2020-2025 Global Additives for Coatings Demand (Tons) List by Type
Table 2020-2025 Global Additives for Coatings Demand Market Share List by Type
Table 2020-2025 Regional Additives for Coatings Price (USD/Ton) List
Table Angus Chemical Company Information List
Table SWOT Analysis of Angus Chemical Company
Table 2015-2020 Angus Chemical Company Additives for Coatings Product Capacity Production (Tons) Price Cost (USD/Ton) Production Value (M USD) List
Figure 2015-2020 Angus Chemical Company Additives for Coatings Capacity Production (Tons) and Growth Rate
Figure 2015-2020 Angus Chemical Company Additives for Coatings Market Share
Table Lonza Group Information List
Table SWOT Analysis of Lonza Group
Table 2015-2020 Lonza Group Additives for Coatings Product Capacity Production (Tons) Price Cost (USD/Ton) Production Value (M USD) List
Figure 2015-2020 Lonza Group Additives for Coatings Capacity Production (Tons) and Growth Rate
Figure 2015-2020 Lonza Group Additives for Coatings Market Share
Table Buckman Laboratories International Information List
Table SWOT Analysis of Buckman Laboratories International
Table 2015-2020 Buckman Laboratories International Additives for Coatings Product Capacity Production (Tons) Price Cost (USD/Ton) Production Value (M USD) List
Figure 2015-2020 Buckman Laboratories International Additives for Coatings Capacity Production (Tons) and Growth Rate
Figure 2015-2020 Buckman Laboratories International Additives for Coatings Market Share
Table Cabot Information List
Table SWOT Analysis of Cabot
Table 2015-2020 Cabot Additives for Coatings Product Capacity Production (Tons) Price Cost (USD/Ton) Production Value (M USD) List
Figure 2015-2020 Cabot Additives for Coatings Capacity Production (Tons) and Growth Rate
Figure 2015-2020 Cabot Additives for Coatings Market Share
Table Cytec Industries Information List
Table SWOT Analysis of Cytec Industries
Table 2015-2020 Cytec Industries Additives for Coatings Product Capacity Production (Tons) Price Cost (USD/Ton) Production Value (M USD) List
Figure 2015-2020 Cytec Industries Additives for Coatings Capacity Production (Tons) and Growth Rate
Figure 2015-2020 Cytec Industries Additives for Coatings Market Share
Table Daikin Industries Information List
Table SWOT Analysis of Daikin Industries
Table 2015-2020 Daikin Industries Additives for Coatings Product Capacity Production (Tons) Price Cost (USD/Ton) Production Value (M USD) List
Figure 2015-2020 Daikin Industries Additives for Coatings Capacity Production (Tons) and Growth Rate
Figure 2015-2020 Daikin Industries Additives for Coatings Market Share
Table Dynea Information List
Table SWOT Analysis of Dynea
Table 2015-2020 Dynea Additives for Coatings Product Capacity Production (Tons) Price Cost (USD/Ton) Production Value (M USD) List
Figure 2015-2020 Dynea Additives for Coatings Capacity Production (Tons) and Growth Rate
Figure 2015-2020 Dynea Additives for Coatings Market Share
……
……
CONTACT DETAILS:
[email protected]
+442035002763
+16282580070
9710503084105