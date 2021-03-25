Temperature Sensor Market Size 2019, Market Opportunities, Share Analysis Up To 2026

The global temperature sensor market size is expected to reach USD 7.88 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of temperature sensors in process industries such as oil and gas, and chemical for the prevention of moisture, overheating, and corrosion will significantly aid the temperature sensor market share. Moreover, the rising investment in the oil and gas industry will attract sales opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation, the investment in oil and gas exploration and production activities in India is expected to reach $25 million by 2022. In addition, the growing government policies and initiatives towards the fulfillment of energy demands and initiations of new projects will contribute positively to the temperature sensor market revenue during the forecast period.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Temperature Sensor Market Size, Share and Global Trend, By Type (Thermocouple, Thermistor, Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD), Semiconductor Temperature Sensor, Infrared Temperature Sensor, and Others), By End-User (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Food and Beverages, Energy and Power, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, and Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026” the market size stood at USD 5.02 Billion in 2018. The report is aimed at delivering a comprehensive description of the temperature sensor market dynamics and structure by identifying and providing information regarding the key market segments. It also focuses on an all-encompassing analysis of leading market players by financial position, product, product portfolio, price, growth strategies, and regional presence. It offers PORTER’s analysis and SWOT analysis to record the question of shareholders and highlights the investment potential in the upcoming future. It also showcases what procedures and strategies; companies are currently implementing in the market. It further examines the components, convincing market expansion, growth patterns, restricting factors, and market strategies.

The Report Lists the key Companies in the Temperature Sensor Market

ABB

Emerson Electric Co.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

DENSO CORPORATION

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

NXP Semiconductors

OMRON Corporation

TE Connectivity

Analog Devices, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Regional Analysis

Rising Technological Advancements to Bolster Growth in North America

North America generated a revenue of USD 1.79 billion and 2018 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the growing emphasis on HVAC systems, compact systems with standalone sensors and wearable devices. Furthermore, the increasing awareness about the advantages of temperature sensors in various industries, including automotive, oil & gas, and healthcare, will boost the temperature sensor market trends during the forecast period. Europe is likely to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of various automobile companies in the region. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow astoundingly during the forecast period due to the surge in the automotive sector and the growing sales of automotive vehicles.

