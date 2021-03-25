Big Data in Manufacturing Industry Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Global Trends and Regional Forecast till 2026

The global big data in manufacturing Industry size is projected to reach USD 9.11 billion by the end of 2026. Applications of the concept across diverse industries will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Big Data in Manufacturing Industry Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Solution and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid), By Application (Customer Analytics, Operational Analytics, Quality Assessment, Supply chain management, Production Management, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026,” the market was worth USD 3.22 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Request a Sample Copy for more detailed Big Data in Manufacturing Industry Overview – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/big-data-in-manufacturing-industry-102366

Big data is a collection of huge complex data sets of unstructured data through means of data sources such as IoT among others. The applications of big data in the manufacturing industry have created several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market. Big data help users explore the untapped potential across various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, ICT, automotive, and food and beverages. The role of big data in enterprise resource planning (ERP) will fuel the demand for the product in the forthcoming years. The use of automated concepts has allowed higher product efficacies. Improving product efficacies will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Report Overview:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global big data in manufacturing industry. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. It highlights the latest product launches and labels major innovations in the market. In addition to this, it states the impact of these products on the growth of the market. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/big-data-in-manufacturing-industry-102366

Competitive Landscape:

IBM, Microsoft, and Accenture are Among the Leading Companies in the Market

Due to the high potential held by the market, several companies are looking to invest more towards incorporating advanced concepts in manufacturing. A few of the other companies that are operating in the global big data in manufacturing market are:

Alteryx, Inc.

Angoss Software Corporation

Fair Isaac Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tibco Software, Inc. (Alpine Data)

Regional Analysis:

North America to Account for the Highest Market Share; Rapid Advances in Manufacturing Industry to Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, North America is projected to account for the highest big data in manufacturing Industry share in the coming years. Rapid advancements in the manufacturing industry in the U.S. and Canada will aid the growth of the market in this region. Besides North America, the market in Europe will witness considerable growth in the coming years driven by the presence of large manufacturing units in several countries across this region. As of 2018, the market in Europe was worth USD 0.86 billion and this value is projected to grow at a rapid pace.

Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Big Data in Manufacturing Industry Growth Forecast – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102366

Other Exclusive Reports:

Hybrid Drill Bits Market Size, Latest Trend, Growth by Size, Application and Forecast 2028

Frameless Solar Panel Market Analysis, Importance and Regional Outlook| Forecast to 2028

T-Commerce Market Analysis, Importance and Regional Outlook| Forecast to 2028

Bare Metal Cloud Service Market 2021 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunities: 2028

Bubble Sensor Market 2021 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunities: 2028

Subsea Pumps Market 2021 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunities: 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]